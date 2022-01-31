-
-
Power Rankings: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
-
-
January 31, 2022
By Rob Bolton , PGATOUR.COM
-
Top 10
All-time shots from AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
With the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and its three-course setup striding to the plate, the PGA TOUR will have visited eight ballparks in three weeks. It’s golf’s version of the avid baseball fan’s summer road trip.
This also reestablishes the regularity of a Thursday start, but with all of the 156 entrants guaranteed one round on each track, the cut will occur at the conclusion of 54 holes. It’s unique, too.
For the explanation, a peek at Mother Nature’s much-appreciated cooperation at one of the sport’s iconic vistas, and more, continue reading beneath the ranking of projected contenders.
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 15 Tom HogeOnly a week removed from a solo second at Amex. T3 on TOUR in red numbers (28). The North Dakota native hasn't missed an edition since splashing in 2015. Personal-best 12th last year.
14 Russell KnoxProbably something about a familiar sea breeze and its occasional challenges that elevate the Scot's game. He's 5-for-8 here with all three top 15s since 2018. Opened 2022 with a T7 at Waialae.
Probably something about a familiar sea breeze and its occasional challenges that elevate the Scot’s game. He’s 5-for-8 here with all three top 15s since 2018. Opened 2022 with a T7 at Waialae.
13 Michael ThompsonAfter missing the cut at PGA WEST, he resumed impressive form with a T11 at Torrey Pines. Now 7-for-8 on the season with a trio of top 15s in last five starts. Placed T10 here in 2019.
After missing the cut at PGA WEST, he resumed impressive form with a T11 at Torrey Pines. Now 7-for-8 on the season with a trio of top 15s in last five starts. Placed T10 here in 2019.
12 Matt FitzpatrickHe's rested for almost two months, so the promise of three rounds is a plus. Returns to avenge what happened in 2020. Positioned T20 after the 54-hole cut, he shot 79 and plummeted to T60.
He’s rested for almost two months, so the promise of three rounds is a plus. Returns to avenge what happened in 2020. Positioned T20 after the 54-hole cut, he shot 79 and plummeted to T60.
11 Kevin KisnerIn eight trips, he's connected for only one top 25 (T10, 2017), but he's been bitten by only one bad round in recent editions. Now rested since launching into 2022 with a T8-T3 on the Aloha Swing.
In eight trips, he’s connected for only one top 25 (T10, 2017), but he’s been bitten by only one bad round in recent editions. Now rested since launching into 2022 with a T8-T3 on the Aloha Swing.
10 Kevin StreelmanDespite middling form upon arrival, until he falters at Pebble Beach, he deserves this endorsement. Since 2016 in this event, he's finished a respective T17, T14, sixth, T7, second and 13th.
Despite middling form upon arrival, until he falters at Pebble Beach, he deserves this endorsement. Since 2016 in this event, he’s finished a respective T17, T14, sixth, T7, second and 13th.
9 Seamus PowerOnce again, he shows with an uninspiring track record – 2-for-4 with no top 35s – but it hasn't mattered in his prime. Two top fives among six top 15s in his last seven starts overall.
Once again, he shows with an uninspiring track record – 2-for-4 with no top 35s – but it hasn’t mattered in his prime. Two top fives among six top 15s in his last seven starts overall.
8 Justin RoseThis is just his third career appearance and first in five years, but he debuted with a T6 in 2016. That matches last week's finish at Torrey Pines, itself an extension of inspiring form for months.
This is just his third career appearance and first in five years, but he debuted with a T6 in 2016. That matches last week’s finish at Torrey Pines, itself an extension of inspiring form for months.
7 Cameron TringaleSeventh in FedExCup, tops among non-winners in 2021-22. Still a non-winner period on TOUR, landed one stroke off Luke List's breakthrough on Sunday. Personal-best T7 here last year.
Seventh in FedExCup, tops among non-winners in 2021-22. Still a non-winner period on TOUR, landed one stroke off Luke List’s breakthrough on Sunday. Personal-best T7 here last year.
6 Will ZalatorisOpened his post-tournament presser at Torrey Pines (P2) with a reminder of how he lipped out a birdie putt at the 2020 Utah Championship to get into a playoff, and then won the following week.
Opened his post-tournament presser at Torrey Pines (P2) with a reminder of how he lipped out a birdie putt at the 2020 Utah Championship to get into a playoff, and then won the following week.
5 Maverick McNealyThe Stanford product has paid his comfort and course experience off with a T5 (2020) and a runner-up (2021) at Pebble Beach. He's also continued his ascent overall; 18th in the FedExCup.
The Stanford product has paid his comfort and course experience off with a T5 (2020) and a runner-up (2021) at Pebble Beach. He’s also continued his ascent overall; 18th in the FedExCup.
4 Jordan SpiethIt was a year ago this week when he reemerged for a T4 at TPC Scottsdale, and then piggybacked it with a T3 here. Thing is, he never lost the mojo here. The 2017 champ is perfect in nine tries.
It was a year ago this week when he reemerged for a T4 at TPC Scottsdale, and then piggybacked it with a T3 here. Thing is, he never lost the mojo here. The 2017 champ is perfect in nine tries.
3 Jason DayProved that successful course history matters with a T3 at Torrey Pines. Never a winner at Pebble, but he has 10 top 15s contributing to a 12-for-12 record, including in every edition since 2015.
Proved that successful course history matters with a T3 at Torrey Pines. Never a winner at Pebble, but he has 10 top 15s contributing to a 12-for-12 record, including in every edition since 2015.
2 Daniel BergerHe's won "only" four times on TOUR, but he's already successfully defended one title (2017 St. Jude). Among the most consistently strong, too. T10 (2015) and T5 (2020) in prior trips here.
He’s won “only” four times on TOUR, but he’s already successfully defended one title (2017 St. Jude). Among the most consistently strong, too. T10 (2015) and T5 (2020) in prior trips here.
1 Patrick CantlayHit the ground sprinting back to the top of leaderboards with a solo fourth at Kapalua and a solo ninth at PGA WEST. Solid slate at Pebble Beach, too: 5-for-5 with a personal-best T3 last year.
Hit the ground sprinting back to the top of leaderboards with a solo fourth at Kapalua and a solo ninth at PGA WEST. Solid slate at Pebble Beach, too: 5-for-5 with a personal-best T3 last year.
Tuesday’s Draws and Fades will include reviews of two-time champion Brandt Snedeker, Charl Schwartzel, Matt Kuchar, Aaron Rai and other notables.
Since the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is the last multiple-course tournament of the season, and we’re just entering the second quarter in early February, some positioned near the bottom of the Korn Ferry Tour graduate reshuffle category won’t play the PGA TOUR again until the Puerto Rico Open in four weeks. This is due to a combination of factors, but it’s largely because there are only so many daylight hours on the U.S. mainland for the foreseeable future. It’s an annual break of sorts and explains why there are three events at this time of year contested on multiple courses.
Depending on the cutoff for entry at next week’s WM Phoenix Open, which hosts 132 golfers, it’s possible that even a top 10 by any KFT grad at Pebble Beach will not be enough to crack the field on merit. If not, it would pay forward to The Honda Classic two weeks after that because The Genesis Invitational is, as its name specifies, an invitational for which top-10 exemptions do not apply. The KFT grads are reordered after Genesis, so they are advised to consider the AT&T as the last stop of this phase to make hay.
In addition to Pebble Beach Golf Links, the famous stock par 72 used as backgrounds of mobile devices, tablets and PC monitors, Spyglass Hill Golf Course and Monterey Peninsula Country Club’s Shore Course share duties as co-hosts. Spy also is a stock par 72, while MPCC is a par 71 with five par 3s. Three of its four par 5s are on its inward par 37.
Under docile conditions, MPCC not only expects to play as the easiest of the trio in the aggregate by default, it also should surrender a scoring average in relation to par that is lower than both Pebble and Spy. Therefore, capitalizing on the singular spin of the Shore Course will be a little like doing damage on La Quinta Country Club, the Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA WEST or Torrey Pines North because scoring conditions will exist throughout the week.
Sunshine and a light breeze will pave the way for all three courses to test as intended. Daytime temperatures will climb into the low 60s, but the cool, oceanside air will govern only a handful of tee balls. MPCC is just 6,957 yards and Spy is the longest at only 7,041 yards.
Pebble Beach tips at 6,972 yards. That up over 150 yards from its customary length and it doesn’t reflect a couple of modifications, such as the new green complex at the 390-yard, par-4 11th hole. Tournament organizers have retained a few of the longer opportunities that were introduced in last year’s edition. The absence of amateurs last year (due to the pandemic) allowed for a tougher track, and the field still averaged 71.197, so it generated a fair compromise. Spy checked in at 72.788 in its two rounds of the adjusted format for which MPCC wasn’t utilized.
All three courses feature Poa annua greens running up to 12 feet on the Stimpmeter. Pebble’s 3,500-square foot greens easily are the smallest. The longest rough is trimmed at just two inches, primarily because the amateurs are back.
The 54-hole cut is as well. When it falls, the low 60 and ties will advance to the final round held only on Pebble Beach. However, all of the low 65 and ties will receive FedExCup points and official earnings. The low 25 pro-am teams also qualify for the finale even if the pro of the partnership wasn’t among the low 60 and ties in the tournament proper.
Only Pebble Beach is lasered for ShotLink, so full-event data for Strokes Gained, proximity to the hole and other measurements will be determined by 36 holes at most.
