Power Rankings: The American Express
January 17, 2022
By Rob Bolton, PGATOUR.COM
Top 10
All-time shots from The American Express
The 2022 edition of The American Express has put the fun back in function.
After a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic, amateurs are again in play in La Quinta, California. La Quinta Country Club also returns after giving way to the PGA WEST’s Stadium Course and Nicklaus Tournament Courses in last year’s adjustment.
For other details of the format, the tracks and other information, continue reading beneath the projected contenders.
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 15 Will ZalatorisAnd just like that the 2020-21 Rookie of the Year is a member of the Player Advisory Council. It’s about the only news he’s generated since opening this season T11-T14, but he’s rested.And just like that the 2020-21 Rookie of the Year is a member of the Player Advisory Council. It’s about the only news he’s generated since opening this season T11-T14, but he’s rested.
14 Cameron TringaleHasn’t missed an edition since first eligible on merit to play this event in 2011, but he’s had only one top 25 (T14, 2016). That invaluable experience hops aboard terrific form to end 2021.
13 Michael ThompsonCoasted into the holidays with five paydays in as many starts on the season, and then rose for a T5 at Waialae with a Sunday-best 63. Two top 10s at PGA WEST since 2019; T5 last year.
12 Patrick ReedIt’s been eight years since he prevailed at PGA WEST and five years since his last payday (T12), but he’s never not a threat. Co-runner-up in Bermuda and a T3 in The Bahamas in the fall.
11 Justin RoseWent without a podium finish on TOUR in 2021, but by no definition was it a dreadful year. Closed it out with a T12 at Sea Island and a T9 in his old home away from home in The Bahamas.
10 Abraham AncerIt’d be harsh to cite a T35-MC open to 2022 as a mini-slump, but no doubt he’s thrilled to see PGA WEST right now. After a T18 in 2019, he finished second in 2020 and T5 last year.
9 Talor GoochDebuting at Kapalua with a T15 and following with a T27 at Waialae ain’t nothin’ to sneeze at as the most recent first-time winner on TOUR. He’s also 4-for-4 with three top 25s at PGA WEST.
8 Corey ConnersThe last time he appeared (in 2019), he was 185th in the OWGR. After a solo 11th at Waialae last week, he’s 38th. Shootouts cater to the unyielding aerial attack that he has mastered.
7 Tony FinauMatched the course record (62) at Nick Tourney en route to a T14 in 2020, and then chased it a solo fourth in 2021. Now he’s rounding back into form after scuffling post-Ryder Cup.
6 Seamus PowerConnecting his surname to his surge is too easy, but it’s still wonderfully relevant. Now he’s fresh off a T3 at Waialae that boosted him to 49th in the OWGR. Two top 25s at PGA WEST, too.
5 Sungjae ImThe “Im-defatigable” 23-year-old finally missed his latest cut at Waialae, so he’s extra-rested for his fourth straight appearance at PGA WEST (T12, T10, T12). Opened 2022 with a T8 at Kapalua.
4 Scottie SchefflerArguably the TOUR’s best talent without a victory debuted with a solo third here in 2020. More recently, he hung up a fourth (Mayakoba), a T2 (Houston) and a solo second (Hero) in the fall.
3 Matthew WolffAs the season concludes its first quarter, he leads the PGA TOUR in adjusted scoring thanks to a 4-for-4 in the fall punctuated by a runner-up at the Shriners and a T5 at Mayakoba.
2 Patrick CantlayAll he did last year was close out a solo second with a course-record 61 on the Stadium Course. T9 in previous trip in 2019. End extended break with a solo fourth at Kapalua two weeks ago.
1 Jon RahmIt’d only be a surprise if the world’s top-ranked talent wasn’t slotted here. Turned the page on 2021 with a close call at Kapalua where he led the field in GIR and proximity. Winner here in 2018.
Tournament host Phil Mickelson, defending champion Si Woo Kim, Sony Open in Hawaii runner-up Russell Henley and Rickie Fowler will be among the notables reviewed in Tuesday’s Fantasy Insider.
Back at full strength across the board in the Coachella Valley, The American Express hosts its usual 156 golfers on three courses. Every entrant gets one loop around each before the 54-hole cut of low 65 and ties. All who survive are treated to a second spin on the Stadium Course in the final round.
Save an 11-yard increase on the par-4 10th hole on the Stadium Course and a reduction of 34 yards on the par-4 first hole on the Nicklaus Tournament Course, the triumvirate of stock par 72s tests the same as the last time each was prepared for the tournament, and that comes with a reminder.
Because amateurs were omitted from last year’s edition, a logical consideration was that both courses at PGA WEST could be set up to be more challenging than how they are presented customarily. In terms of scoring, that’s how it shook out as the Stadium Course (70.809) was nearly a half-stroke harder than its average in 2020, while “Nick Tourney” (70.949) checked in more than one-and-a-half strokes higher. While both have landed at similar scoring averages in recent years and Si Woo Kim’s 23-under 265 was in line with tradition, the field could be in store for a regularly tougher Nick Tourney from now on.
The 2021 staging was devoid the easiest par 72 of the previous four PGA TOUR seasons as La Quinta CC is the pushover of the trio. It had been followed closely by Nick Tourney, but the latter figures to remain more difficult because this is the second year since its greens were enlarged significantly and replaced with TifEagle bermuda. So, it again could challenge the Stadium Course as the toughest even though the host annually ranks as the hardest of the set, and that includes final rounds that haven’t spiked scoring.
All greens are prepped to run no longer than 11 feet on the Stimpmeter. As usual, to retain fairness, hole locations for the second and third rounds will remain in close proximity to positions in the first. ShotLink is used only on the Stadium Course, so all Strokes Gained data and measurements apply only to it.
The proverbial dome of the desert is forecast to remain closed except for Saturday when winds out of the north will persist.
