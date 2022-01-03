-
Power Rankings: Sentry Tournament of Champions
January 03, 2022
By Rob Bolton, PGATOUR.COM
Features
Closest to the pin: Hawaii style at Sentry Tournament of Champions
No matter the media you consume, at the conclusion of 2021, you couldn’t escape space dedicated to the year in review. The tidy, one-stop shop to remind you of what happened and what you may have missed is ideal as an icebreaker at a holiday party, too. It’s the gift that keeps on giving.
Some years in review are chronological, others are presented in the context of impact, and still others use reactions to rank the favorites or the most memorable. The Sentry Tournament of Champions takes it a step further.
Only winners in 2021 qualified for the most exclusive field on the PGA TOUR, so there is nothing arbitrary about this gathering. What’s more, the best of the best of their respective weeks will settle who’s deserving of the top spot inside the ropes.
More on the construct of the field of 39 on Maui, how Kapalua Resort’s Plantation Course tests and other nuggets can be found beneath the projected contenders.
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 15 Talor GoochThe last qualifier via his breakthrough title at The RSM Classic. With two more top fives and a pair of T11s already on the board, he debuts at Kapalua atop the FedExCup standings.The last qualifier via his breakthrough title at The RSM Classic. With two more top fives and a pair of T11s already on the board, he debuts at Kapalua atop the FedExCup standings.
14 Sam BurnsIt’s been “only” eight months since his breakthrough victory at Copperhead, but it seems longer ago given he’s gone on to record another six top 10s, including a second victory (Sanderson Farms).
13 Cameron SmithAmong the strongest performers at the end of the 2020-21 season and beginning of 2021-22. Now in his third appearance at Kapalua where experience has helped define success regularly.
12 Abraham AncerQualified via his first TOUR title (at TPC Southwind) but this is his second appearance at Kapalua because of last year’s invitation extended to the top 30 in the 2020 FedExCup. Placed T17.
11 Daniel BergerAlthough he placed T7 at the Hero World Challenge, he’s among the throng at Kapalua making their season debuts. Finished T14, T11 and 10th since first qualifying for the Sentry TOC in 2017.
10 Patrick ReedHis record mirrors Kapalua’s extremes and his short game eliminates three-putts on large greens. All four top 15s are top sixes, including a win (2015), a solo second (2016) and a P2 (2020).
9 Sungjae ImIn his Kapalua debut last year, he finished T5 with, what else, four rounds in the 60s. Also led the field in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green. Currently third in the FedExCup with a win at the Shriners.
8 Bryson DeChambeauBecause of the attention he generates, it can be surprising how long he’s rested from official action, but this is his first TOUR start in four months. Seventh-place finishes in last two trips.
7 Viktor HovlandCouldn’t ask for a better conclusion to 2021 with consecutive victories at Mayakoba and Albany. Improving touch around greens arguably is unfair to pair with a world-class, tee-to-green game.
6 Patrick CantlaySeason debut for the 2021 FedExCup champion and Player of the Year who recorded four victories. Since his first appearance at Kapalua in 2018, he’s finished T15, fourth and T13.
5 Jordan SpiethIt’s been a frustrating and rewarding four years since his last appearance at Kapalua. Fits the test so well, and it’s evident with a trio of podium finishes in four starts, including the 2016 title.
4 Jon RahmThe world’s top-ranked talent downshifted after the Ryder Cup, so he’s rested and recharged to begin anew in his fifth go at Kapalua. Since his debut in 2018, he’s gone 2nd-T8-10th-T7.
3 Xander SchauffeleLoves himself the limited-field, no-cut contests. Prevailed here in 2019, lost in a playoff in his title defense and finished T5 last year. Scoring average in those 12 rounds is 68.17.
2 Collin MorikawaNo doubt anxious to turn the page, he’s had a month to lick his wounds after squandering a five-stroke lead entering the finale at Albany, ultimately settling for a T5. Two T7s at Kapalua.
1 Justin ThomasThe only multiple winner at Kapalua (2017, 2020) in the field also has a pair of third-place finishes. Closed out 2021 with a series of impressive performances to get a head start on 2022.
The other 24 in the field will be ranked 16-39 in Tuesday’s Fantasy Insider. (There are no Sleepers for the tournament.)
Of the 39 winners in 2021, only Rory McIlroy (Wells Fargo Championship and THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT) didn’t commit this week. However, the field still is 39 deep because Xander Schauffele received an invitation as the gold medalist at the Olympics in Tokyo.
This is the third edition of the tournament since the Plantation Course was renovated by its designers, Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw. After a daunting debut in 2019 during which the field’s average of 72.228 set a 12-year high, breezes were tolerable en route to a scoring average of 69.315 last year. It was the second-lowest average (2003) in its first 23 years as host.
As these things are concerned, earnest critiques and comparable reviews of a renovation should wait until three spins are in the books, but because of the relatively consistent climate at sea level in Hawaii, it’s probably already fair to assess that the TifEagle bermuda greens have matured quicker than, say, the expectation in a four-season climate. This is to say that every target is a green light in the context of distance control. The spring has sprung.
Flatter greens intended in the renovation not only generated the potential for new hole locations, but the grass could be trimmed low enough to yield a Stimpmeter reading of 11 feet, weather pending. (Prior to the work, the max speed was 10 feet due to undulations and the threat of wind on a resort course.) With virtually no sustainable wind forecast all week – although this can change faster than you just read this warning – a fully formed Plantation Course can be presented.
With just three par 3s, Kapalua is the only par 73 of the season, but a winning aggregate from 25- to 30-under is in play thanks to generous fairways and some of the largest greens any golfer will see all year. In scorable conditions last year, the field averaged 11.85 (of 15) fairways and 14.19 greens in regulation per round. Both splits were the highest of 51 courses measured during the super season.
Harris English prevailed in a playoff over Joaquin Niemann at 25-under 267. Both were in their second appearance, so at the end of regulation, the tournament was guaranteed to crown its fifth champion in seven years who was in his first return trip. Patrick Reed (2015), Jordan Spieth (2016), Justin Thomas (2017) and Xander Schauffele (2019) preceded. The most recent of the three first-timers to win at Kapalua is Daniel Chopra in 2008. That’s ominous for the nine debutants in this week’s field, while another seven are getting their first look at the renovation.
