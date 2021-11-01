-
Power Rankings: World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba
November 01, 2021
By Rob Bolton, PGATOUR.COM
- Abraham Ancer looks to win in his home country at the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)
Viktor Hovland’s victory at the 2020 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba also was a win for the get-off-my-lawn contingent of the fan base of professional golf. You know the type, perhaps you are the type. Golf should be about fairways and greens, not bomb and gouge. Hovland isn’t necessarily an old soul, nor is he old period, but he fit (and fits) the profile at El Camaleón Golf Club at Mayakoba Resort.
Arguably best known as an impossible-not-to-like character for whom you could make a case that he’s the best ball-striker an average casual fan would recognize, Hovland delivered in the Riviera Maya as a 23-year-old last December. El Camaleón has a history of rewarding veterans with his skill set, not golfers born after Tiger Woods turned professional, but all worthy tests boast a blend of talent among their champions.
For a breakdown of how Hovland converted, why it matters and more, scroll past the projected contenders. Meanwhile, consider withholding from the purist in your life that the surgical Norwegian also is among the longest off the tee.
15 Seamus Power Arguments could be made that another potentially more serious threat belongs in this slot, but the Irishman has continued to spread his strengths around. Fresh off a balanced T12 in Bermuda.
14 Henrik Stenson This is his first live action (and first appearance at Mayakoba) since a T30 at the BMW PGA Championship nearly two months ago. It capped a suddenly torrid pace that opened T4-3rd-T15.

13 Matt Fitzpatrick Upended as the favorite in Bermuda and settled for a T30, but he's still connected to the thrill of winning at Valderrama just three weeks ago. Accurate off the tee and a great putter. Debutant.
Upended as the favorite in Bermuda and settled for a T30, but he’s still connected to the thrill of winning at Valderrama just three weeks ago. Accurate off the tee and a great putter. Debutant.
12 Lucas Herbert Letdowns loom over all champions, especially breakthroughs on TOUR, but the gifted Aussie is a slice of resolve from a different cloth. Also chased Irish Open title with T4 in Scotland in July.
Letdowns loom over all champions, especially breakthroughs on TOUR, but the gifted Aussie is a slice of resolve from a different cloth. Also chased Irish Open title with T4 in Scotland in July.
11 Scottie Scheffler Perhaps it was the pressure leading up to the Ryder Cup and the hangover that ensued that's generated some inconsistency, but he hasn't slumped. T18 in only prior trip here in 2019.
Perhaps it was the pressure leading up to the Ryder Cup and the hangover that ensued that’s generated some inconsistency, but he hasn’t slumped. T18 in only prior trip here in 2019.
10 Sergio Garcia The Spaniard should feel at home in his debut at El Camaleón. In addition to speaking the native language of the locals, his reputation as a sharpshooter slides into the pocket for the demand.
The Spaniard should feel at home in his debut at El Camaleón. In addition to speaking the native language of the locals, his reputation as a sharpshooter slides into the pocket for the demand.
9 Patrick Rodgers With a T6 at Silverado and a solo fourth in Bermuda, a veteran of six seasons should respond positively after missing the Playoffs for the first time. Three top 20s in seven trips to Mayakoba.
With a T6 at Silverado and a solo fourth in Bermuda, a veteran of six seasons should respond positively after missing the Playoffs for the first time. Three top 20s in seven trips to Mayakoba.
8 Emiliano Grillo The ball-striking Argentine is 5-for-5 at Mayakoba with three top 10s, a solo 15th and a scoring average of 67.95. Led outright after 36 and 54 holes last year. Scattered nine top 25s in 2021.
The ball-striking Argentine is 5-for-5 at Mayakoba with three top 10s, a solo 15th and a scoring average of 67.95. Led outright after 36 and 54 holes last year. Scattered nine top 25s in 2021.
7 Aaron Wise Caught fire at Mayakoba last year for a runner-up finish. He rekindled on multiple occasions throughout 2021 and arrives having gone T8-T5 in the fortnight in Vegas. Also T10 here in 2018.
Caught fire at Mayakoba last year for a runner-up finish. He rekindled on multiple occasions throughout 2021 and arrives having gone T8-T5 in the fortnight in Vegas. Also T10 here in 2018.
6 Talor Gooch At 54th in the Official World Golf Ranking, he's this close to the top 50 without the benefit of a victory. So balanced and a persistent threat. He's crashed into 2021-22 with a T4, a T11 and a T5.
At 54th in the Official World Golf Ranking, he’s this close to the top 50 without the benefit of a victory. So balanced and a persistent threat. He’s crashed into 2021-22 with a T4, a T11 and a T5.
5 Tony Finau Classic site where he's adapted like a seasoned veteran, which is what he is now in his eighth season. Two top 10s and a T16 in five trips to Mayakoba. Recent winner at Liberty National.
Classic site where he’s adapted like a seasoned veteran, which is what he is now in his eighth season. Two top 10s and a T16 in five trips to Mayakoba. Recent winner at Liberty National.
4 Viktor Hovland First-ever title defense … of his second title. Because of his elevated status, he couldn't defend in Puerto Rico earlier this year. Rested two weeks since a T18 at THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT.
First-ever title defense … of his second title. Because of his elevated status, he couldn’t defend in Puerto Rico earlier this year. Rested two weeks since a T18 at THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT.
3 Justin Thomas Third visit after a T33 in 2014 and a T12 last year when he matched the course record with a 62 in the third round. Led field with 30 par breakers in only start this season (T18, THE CJ CUP).
Third visit after a T33 in 2014 and a T12 last year when he matched the course record with a 62 in the third round. Led field with 30 par breakers in only start this season (T18, THE CJ CUP).
2 Billy Horschel Making his season debut but he hasn't rested since the TOUR Championship. Won at Wentworth the following week and answered with a T36 at the Dunhill Links. T21-T8-T5 here since 2018.
Making his season debut but he hasn’t rested since the TOUR Championship. Won at Wentworth the following week and answered with a T36 at the Dunhill Links. T21-T8-T5 here since 2018.
1 Abraham Ancer Seventh appearance for the 30-year-old Mexican but his first as a PGA TOUR winner (WGC-St. Jude). Since 2017 at Mayakoba, two top 10s among four top 25s and a scoring average of 67.75.
Seventh appearance for the 30-year-old Mexican but his first as a PGA TOUR winner (WGC-St. Jude). Since 2017 at Mayakoba, two top 10s among four top 25s and a scoring average of 67.75.
Patrick Reed, Brooks Koepka, Shane Lowry, Will Zalatoris and 2018 champion Matt Kuchar will be among the notables reviewed in Tuesday’s Fantasy Insider.
Compared to his contemporaries, Collin Morikawa and Matthew Wolff, Hovland doesn’t get as much credit for his distance off the tee. Yet, Morikawa happens to be the shortest on average of the trio. If that surprises you, your perspective might be influenced by his historic drive into the par-4 16th hole at TPC Harding Park in the final round of the 2020 PGA Championship, and that’s OK, but the data is convincing.
In their first two completed seasons as PGA TOUR members, Wolff has led the way in ranking a respective sixth (2019-20) and seventh (2020-21) in distance of all drives. Hovland slotted second at 47th and 22nd, respectively. Morikawa trails at T78 and T99.
While that analysis might be narrow, it’s also eye-opening. Yet, all it means is that Hovland has an extra gear, and he uses it, but he remains stereotyped as a tee-to-green tactician, which he is as well. Viktor isn’t so much of an “-or” guy as Hovland is an “-and” pro. Every fan know that long and straight plays everywhere.
Hovland led the 2020 edition of the WWT Championship at Mayakoba in greens in regulation. He missed only 11 all week and prevailed by one stroke at 20-under 264. He also ranked T13 in fairways hit. It’s the kind of formula that’s defined almost all of the winners since the tournament’s inception in 2007. (ShotLink isn’t utilized at El Camaleón.) And while Hovland wasn’t the youngest champion (John Huh, 21, 2012), he wasn’t anywhere near the bull’s-eye of winners of a certain age.
From 50-year-old Fred Funk in 2007 through 34-year-old Brendon Todd in 2019, the average age among the first 13 winners was 34.85. Hovland lowered the average to an even 34. Just as the golf ball doesn’t know how old you are, neither does the beautiful backdrop in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.
El Camaleón is a par 71 with three par 5s, and it tips at 7,017 yards. For the second consecutive edition, there have been no changes of significance to the course, so with the cooperation of Mother Nature, the scoring average should land at about a stroke under par. With perhaps its deepest field in history, it could dip into the 60s.
The same possibility will exist with the overnight low temperatures, while daytime highs will climb well into the 80s. With a low chance of rain and relatively calm wind, albeit with the occasional gust along the sea, this is as good as it gets in the elements.
With primary rough ranging just over two inches and with receptive greens – remember, it’s a resort course – El Camaleón presents as a second-shot competition. Paspalum greens governed to 11 feet on the Stimpmeter have assisted in winners’ aggregates of 17-under 267 (in 2014) to 22-under 262 (in 2018) since the tournament was moved to November in 2013.
The outlier at El Camaleón is the quartet of par 3s. Since the shift to the fall, they have been the easiest set of one-shotters on all courses in every season but one. The exception was in 2014 when the par 3s were, wait for it, the second-easiest.
En route to his victory, Hovland scored just 2-under on the par 3s and ranked T38 in par-3 scoring, but he co-led in par-4 scoring and finished T4 in par-5 scoring.
