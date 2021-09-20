-
Power Rankings: Ryder Cup
September 20, 2021
By Rob Bolton, PGATOUR.COM
- Jordan Spieth looks to win the Ryder Cup on home soil at Whistling Straits. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)S
What a time to be a sports fan in Wisconsin.
The Milwaukee Bucks captured their second NBA title in July, the Milwaukee Brewers clinched a postseason berth over the weekend and perhaps never have been better equipped to win the World Series for the first time, and now Whistling Straits is ready to host the Ryder Cup.
In a sense, the familiar sports-centric refrain, “wait ‘til next year” arrived in the Badger State, and it was exactly the messaging at this time last year. Because of the pandemic, the normally biennial Ryder Cup was delayed until now. Scroll past the full-field ranking for details on the makeup of the teams, what the course along the western coast of Lake Michigan demands, and more.
NOTE: In a match-play team competition consisting of five sessions over three days, only one of which is Singles on Sunday, and with matchups and momentum determined in real time, the ranking of the players below reflects projected impact on the event.
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 24 Bernd WiesbergerFirst-timer. The 35-year-old Austrian is the only participant who isn’t a PGA TOUR member, and his game has struggled translating to U.S. soil. Missed the cut at the 2015 PGA.First-timer. The 35-year-old Austrian is the only participant who isn’t a PGA TOUR member, and his game has struggled translating to U.S. soil. Missed the cut at the 2015 PGA.
Just when he was able to stay healthy, he reinjured his left wrist at East Lake. Europe can’t take any residual effect for granted, of course, but it’s an unknown variable entering the competition.
In his last five starts with a cut worldwide, he’s cashed only once, so confidence likely is low. Went 1-1-0 in Four-ball with Casey in 2018, so a renewal of that partnership wouldn’t be a surprise.
First-timer. It’s untimely and it’s not irrelevant that he’s been battling a sore back. Despite having won two of the last seven majors, expect him to inch in and play it by ear.
Doesn’t get to tag-team with Francesco Molinari in his second appearance – the duo went 4-0-0 in France in 2018 – so he figures to link up with fellow Brits, Fitzpatrick and Hatton.
Statistically, he’s a terrific putter, but what happened at Caves Valley challenged his poise under pressure. Determining who are the best fits is among Captain Stricker’s toughest tests.
First-timer. Likely wouldn’t have made the team in 2020, so this is a bonus opportunity for the 32-year-old. Checks all of the boxes sans experience. Fit and comportment blend best with Finau.
First-timer. The 2019-20 Rookie of the Year is the only PGA TOUR non-winner on the U.S. team. However, he’s been a scoring machine and sets up to partner with fellow UT Longhorn, Spieth.
After going 0-2-0 en route to the loss in 2016, and failing to qualify in 2018, the 27-year-old might be the hungriest to contribute. His accuracy and putting most resembles Poulter’s.
In his first return to the scene of the crime that was the misfortune of the 2010 PGA, he finished T7 at the 2015 PGA. Despite firepower, has yet to develop a rock-solid partnership with anyone.
After 10 straight appearances, didn’t qualify in 2018, but Europe is happy he’s back. Moxie partners with anyone, but matching with youngsters Fitzpatrick and Hovland makes the most sense.
Captain Stricker could conduct a lottery to determine who plays with Finau on a course suited for a guy who doesn’t need to adapt this time. Flexible and a wild card in the best of ways.
First-timer. What a thrill it must be for the 34-year-old Irishman to play under the direction of a fellow countryman in this tournament. Has the makeup to be a smilin’ assassin. So scrappy.
Part mentor, part menace. As even-keeled and consistently strong a talent anywhere in the world right now. That veteran presence and resolve is handy inside and outside the ropes.
First-timer. Hard to believe that only 15 months ago, he was outside the top 100 of the OWGR. Today, he’s 16th. Could be a rover, but he had a Four-ball win with JT at the 2017 Presidents Cup.
With 25½ points in 41 matches across nine appearances, he’s the all-time leading scorer in Ryder Cup history. And he’s still going strong. And he’s poised to partner with world No. 1, Rahm.
First-timer. Came the closest without crashing the U.S. squad in 2018, so his wait finally ends. The gold medalist likely will partner with friend, Cantlay, with whom he practices regularly.
First-timer. Having just turned 24 on Saturday, he’s the youngest in the competition. He also might be the most dangerous as a debutant. A Singles match against Morikawa would be a delight
Cornerstone. Hung up a couple of fourth-place finishes in the Playoffs to end an unforgettable season on the upswing. Joining forces with Spieth is obvious, but Berger also has merit.
He’s at or better than .500 in every session for an overall record of 11-9-4 in five appearances. Whistling Straits is a fantastic fit for his approach game. Connection with Poulter has worked.
He didn’t play in the 2016 edition at Hazeltine, so this is his first U.S.-based Ryder Cup since his historic performance at Medinah in 2012. Partners aren’t as critical with his invaluable intangibles.
First-timer. With how he outlasted DeChambeau at Caves Valley and deflected Rahm at East Lake, he’s built like he could take on all of Europe alone. No one wants to face him right now.
Missing the Fortinet cut not only is ancient history, it might have been the best thing for him to rest and recharge in time for this week. He and fellow Spaniard, Garcia, could be a force.
Like with English, Spieth wouldn’t have been on the team last year, but now he’s in his fourth straight appearance. Partnering with JT and Scheffler is probable. Also the 2015 PGA runner-up.
The Ryder Cup is layers upon layers of dynamics, relationships and varied directions of individual careers, but it starts with the captains, and this edition delivers in the construct of the compelling.
Wisconsin’s own Steve Stricker leads the U.S., because of course he does. He was predestined for this moment. No one doesn’t like Steve, but adoration alone doesn’t win competitions.
In the other corner is Ireland’s Padraig Harrington, he of a trio of victories in the majors and among of the best thinkers/quotes in the sport. Like all European captains who have preceded, he won’t turn away any notion that the visitors are the underdogs, this despite the fact that they are the targets as the defending champion, not to mention winners of nine of the last 12 meetings. Go all the way back to 1985 and Europe is 11-5-1 in the Ryder Cup. Yeah, some underdog.
The tidal shift of the 2021 edition is that half of the Americans are debutants in the event, while only three of the Europeans are participating for the first time. That can be overanalyzed but there’s no understating Europe’s chemistry, which doesn’t age. It’s as much the byproduct of positive group reaction to unfavorable results as it is team success in stressful conditions. With the road game in rural Wisconsin this week, the focus is as sharp as it’s simplified by the minimization of distractions.
Of course, the only measurement that matters is the scoreboard on which 28 points will be distributed. Per its tradition, the U.S. has elected to open Friday and Saturday with Foursomes. The afternoon sessions on both days will be Four-ball. After four matches in each of those four sessions, all 12 on each team will compete in Singles on Sunday. If the Ryder Cup is tied, 14-14, then Europe will retain the title.
The Straits Course at Whistling Straits is one of Pete Dye’s masterpieces, and it’s one of the most instantly recognizable tracks as the host of the PGA Championship in 2004, 2010 and 2015. Not surprisingly, Europe also has had more experience on the course where only Matt Fitzpatrick, Viktor Hovland and Jon Rahm haven’t competed. Five of the Americans are pegging it here for the first time.
The Straits played as a stock par 72 for the 2015 PGA and at 7,501 yards. This week, it’s a par 71 with three par 5s, and tips at 7,390 yards. In addition to the conversion of the 11th hole to a par 4 – which reflects a reduction of 44 yards and its test as a par 5 six years ago – the other primary changes include a shortening of the par-4 first hole (also by 44 yards) to 364 yards, and a drop of 17 yards at the 552-yard, par-5 16th.
No matter the format, but especially in Foursomes and Singles, keeping the ball visible/reachable/findable is the premium across the property. Hazards abound, and every area with sand – inside and outside the ropes – is treated as such. Ball-striking will prevail and set the stage for unpredictable, red-hot putting. Bentgrass greens are tricky in spots, but at 7,000 square feet, there’s plenty of room on which to land on approach.
After wind and dicey weather exits, Mother Nature is expected to cooperate over the three-day weekend of competition. There’s no hiding from the breezes but they will be, ahem, whistling in at a steady clip north of 10 mph but from the prevailing westerly direction, so the course will test as created. Rain can’t be ruled out on Friday, but it shouldn’t halt play. Sunshine and seasonal highs in the 60s are forecast for Saturday and Sunday.
