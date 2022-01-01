JOINED TOUR
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
- John Deere Classic: Finished T4 at the John Deere Classic competing on a sponsor exemption, his second top-10 of the season and first since turning professional. Earned a spot in the following week's Barbasol Championship with the top-10.
- Puerto Rico Open: Finished T7 at the Puerto Rico Open competing as an amateur, the best result by an amateur on TOUR since Sam Burns at the 2017 Barbasol Championship (T6). Marked his first career top-10 on TOUR.
Career Highlights
2022 Season
Finished seventh in the 2022 PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking.
Amateur Highlights
- Reached as high as No. 21 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking prior to turning pro.
- At Rutgers, prevailed at the 2019 Fighting Irish Classic in October, running away from the field with a pair of 68s and a second-round 63 that gave him an eight-shot win over Mason Andersen and Ryan Burnett.
- In back-to-back starts in July 2019, won two prestigious tournaments near his New Jersey home. At the 54-hole New Jersey Open, opened and closed with 67s at Trump National GC to defeat former PGA TOUR player Michael Muehr, a reinstated amateur, by three shots. Two weeks later, won the Met Amateur at Hudson National GC in Croton-On-Hudson, New York, capturing medalist honors by five strokes and then rolled through match play, defeating Jimin Jung, Rick Dowling, Adam Xiao and then Ryan Davis, 7 and 5, in the championship match.
- Was the 2020 Big Ten Player of the year, a first-team All-Big Ten selection and an honorable mention All-American while at Rutgers.
- Transferred to Oklahoma after the 2021 school year. During lone season in Norman, won the 2022 Puerto Rico Invitational in February, rolling to a four-shot triumph over Bryce Lewis and Maxwell Ford.