PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
10H AGO

Chris Gotterup betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chris Gotterup of the United States hits his tee shot on the 4th hole during the final round of the Baycurrent Classic Presented by LEXUS at Yokohama Country Club on October 12, 2025 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Kenta Harada/Getty Images)

Chris Gotterup of the United States hits his tee shot on the 4th hole during the final round of the Baycurrent Classic Presented by LEXUS at Yokohama Country Club on October 12, 2025 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Kenta Harada/Getty Images)

    Chris Gotterup has not competed in the FedEx St. Jude Championship in the past five years. He'll tee off at TPC Southwind Aug. 7-10 with a chance to make his mark in this $20 million tournament.

    Latest odds for Gotterup at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • This is Gotterup's first time competing in the FedEx St. Jude Championship in the past five years.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Gotterup's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT4074-66-72-68-4--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT1070-63-69-66-12--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT3373-70-75-68+6--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5472-73-70-66+1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT1063-69-65-69-1872.500
    July 20, 2025The Open Championship372-65-68-67-12350.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish Open168-61-70-66-15500.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT2166-69-67-69-1338.250
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT2672-66-65-70-1530.250
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT2376-69-69-74+842.000

    Gotterup's recent performances

    • Gotterup has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished first with a score of 15-under.
    • Gotterup has an average of 0.708 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.200 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Gotterup has averaged 1.824 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Gotterup's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee70.5680.708
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green103-0.0150.200
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green800.0290.341
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting1000.0040.575
    Average Strokes Gained: Total380.5851.824

    Gotterup's advanced stats and rankings

    • Gotterup posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.568 (seventh) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 316.7 yards ranked ninth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gotterup sported a -0.015 mark that ranked 103rd on TOUR. He ranked 15th with a 70.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Gotterup delivered a 0.004 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 100th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 110th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.07, and he ranked 36th by breaking par 23.14% of the time.
    • Gotterup has accumulated 1,306 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 22nd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gotterup as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Nov 3, 2025

    Ben Griffin betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Nov 3, 2025

    Johnny Keefer betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Nov 3, 2025

    Max McGreevy betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Bank of Utah Championship

    1

    Michael Brennan
    USA
    M. Brennan
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    -22

    1

    USA
    M. Brennan
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    2

    Rico Hoey
    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    -18

    2

    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    T3

    David Ford
    USA
    D. Ford
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T3

    USA
    D. Ford
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Thorbjørn Olesen
    DEN
    T. Olesen
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T3

    DEN
    T. Olesen
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T3

    Ben Silverman
    CAN
    B. Silverman
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T3

    CAN
    B. Silverman
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Justin Lower
    USA
    J. Lower
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T3

    USA
    J. Lower
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW