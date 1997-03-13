|
Isaiah Salinda
Full Name
--
--
Weight
March 13, 1997
Birthday
24
AGE
$83,783
Career Earnings
South San Fransico, CA, United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2021 Season
Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in four tournaments, making three cuts and posting one top-10. Finished the season 31st on the points list.
2020 Season
Made the cut at his first two career PGA TOUR events, at the Safeway Open (T33) and the Shriners Hospital for Children Open (76th).
Amateur Highlights
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE