Isaiah Salinda
United StatesUnited States
Weight
24
AGE
Weight
24
AGE
35
Points Rank
3,670
Total Points
Top 10 Finishes--
Top 10 Finishes
69.93
Scoring Average

Performance
RESULTS

Isaiah Salinda
United StatesUnited States
March 13, 1997

$83,783

Career Earnings

South San Fransico, CA, United States

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • Forme Tour: 2020

Special Interests

  • Reading, swimming, watching football, basketball

Career Highlights

2021 Season

Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in four tournaments, making three cuts and posting one top-10. Finished the season 31st on the points list.

2020 Season

Made the cut at his first two career PGA TOUR events, at the Safeway Open (T33) and the Shriners Hospital for Children Open (76th).

  • The Championship at Echelon Golf Club (LOCALiQ Series): Fired three sub-70 rounds in mid-August in Alpharetta to finish T2 with Alejandro Tosti and Raul Pereda, two shots behind winner Bryson Nimmer. Overcame two double bogeys during the week by making two eagles and 15 birdies to close at 14-under.
  • Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA East 1: Entered the final 36 holes at Mission Inn Resort and Club’s El Campeon Course three strokes off of the leaders’ pace after shooting a second-round, 2-over 74. Rallied over the final two days, stringing together a pair of 70s during difficult scoring conditions to capture medalist honors by two shots over David Sanders. The finish ensured him exempt status and access to every Forme Tour tournament in 2020.

Amateur Highlights

  • Semifinalist at the 2018 U.S. Amateur in an event where he was his sectional medalist). Defeated Will Grimer (6 and 5), Trevor Phillips (5 and 4) and Stewart Hagestad (1-up) before losing to Devon Bling (1 down).
  • Shot a tournament- and competitive-course-record, 9-under 62 during the second round on the Lake Course at the Olympic Club in San Francisco on his way to a 2018 Pacific Coast Amateur title by one stroke over Austin Eckroat.
  • Reached the round of 16 at the 2019 US Amateur, defeating Travis Vick (1-up) and Alejandro Del Rey (1-up) before dropping his match against Palmer Jackson (2-down).
  • Was part of the 2019 NCAA Championship Stanford golf team. He tied for sixth individually representing the Cardinal.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE

  • Forme Tour: 2020