Frankie Capan III among rookies trying to keep their TOUR card at The RSM Classic

That’s because the Butterfield Bermuda Championship marked the penultimate event of the FedExCup Fall calendar, giving way to this week’s season finale at The RSM Classic on St. Simons Island, Georgia. It’s the final event for players outside the top 100 on the FedExCup Fall standings to make a final push for exempt PGA TOUR status in 2026 without taking the dice roll known as PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry (with only five cards on offer at Final Stage). After the top 100 who earn exempt status for 2026, there are different levels of conditional status at the Nos. 110, 125 and 150 cutoffs. respectively, which will certainly be top-of-mind for players further down the FedExCup Fall standings in coastal Georgia.