Isaiah Salinda betting profile: The RSM Classic

Salinda has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for thirteenth with a score of 10-under.

Salinda has an average of -0.075 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.364 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.511 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.