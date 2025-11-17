Isaiah Salinda betting profile: The RSM Classic
Isaiah Salinda of the United States plays his shot from the 10th tee during the final round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 16, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Isaiah Salinda has not competed in The RSM Classic in the last five years. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 in St. Simons Island, Georgia.
At The RSM Classic
- This is Salinda's first time competing in The RSM Classic in the past five years.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Salinda's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T18
|67-70-73-70
|-4
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T42
|68-70-69-69
|-8
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T46
|73-71-70-67
|-3
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T13
|74-66-71-67
|-10
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|W/D
|75
|+5
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T53
|68-68-68-70
|-10
|6.325
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|77-71
|+8
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
Salinda's recent performances
- Salinda has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for thirteenth with a score of 10-under.
- Salinda has an average of -0.075 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.364 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.511 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Salinda has averaged -0.359 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Salinda's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|11
|0.546
|-0.075
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|140
|-0.181
|0.364
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|117
|-0.065
|-0.138
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|171
|-0.543
|-0.511
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|143
|-0.242
|-0.359
Salinda's advanced stats and rankings
- Salinda posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.546 (11th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.6 yards ranked 26th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Salinda sported a -0.181 mark that ranked 140th on TOUR. He ranked 53rd with a 68.47% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Salinda delivered a -0.543 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 171st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 150th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.44, and he ranked 32nd by breaking par 23.71% of the time.
- Salinda earned 383 FedExCup Regular Season points (104th) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Salinda as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.