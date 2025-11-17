PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Isaiah Salinda betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Isaiah Salinda of the United States plays his shot from the 10th tee during the final round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 16, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Isaiah Salinda has not competed in The RSM Classic in the last five years. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 in St. Simons Island, Georgia.

    Latest odds for Salinda at The RSM Classic.

    At The RSM Classic

    • This is Salinda's first time competing in The RSM Classic in the past five years.
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Salinda's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1867-70-73-70-4--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT4268-70-69-69-8--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT4673-71-70-67-3--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-77+3--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT1374-66-71-67-10--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipW/D75+5--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT5368-68-68-70-106.325
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC77-71+8--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC74-69+1--

    Salinda's recent performances

    • Salinda has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for thirteenth with a score of 10-under.
    • Salinda has an average of -0.075 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.364 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.511 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Salinda has averaged -0.359 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Salinda's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee110.546-0.075
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green140-0.1810.364
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green117-0.065-0.138
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting171-0.543-0.511
    Average Strokes Gained: Total143-0.242-0.359

    Salinda's advanced stats and rankings

    • Salinda posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.546 (11th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.6 yards ranked 26th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Salinda sported a -0.181 mark that ranked 140th on TOUR. He ranked 53rd with a 68.47% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Salinda delivered a -0.543 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 171st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 150th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.44, and he ranked 32nd by breaking par 23.71% of the time.
    • Salinda earned 383 FedExCup Regular Season points (104th) this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Salinda as of the start of The RSM Classic.

