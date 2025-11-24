What’s next for PGA TOUR rookies who lost their card?

That’s the fate for players outside the top 100 of the FedExCup Fall standings, a trip to professional golf’s annual Fall Classic – known as Q-School. Following the top 100, the next 40 highest applicants from the 2025 FedExCup Fall will be exempt directly to Final Stage, with the remaining applicants required to compete at Second Stage of Q-School in early December to earn their place at Final Stage. (Exemptions directly to Final Stage will extend beyond No. 140 on the FedExCup Fall, as some players outside the top 100 are already exempt for 2026 and some may choose not to compete in Q-School).