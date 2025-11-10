PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
JUST NOW

Isaiah Salinda betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Isaiah Salinda of the United States follows his shot on the sixth tee during the second round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 07, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Isaiah Salinda of the United States follows his shot on the sixth tee during the second round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 07, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Isaiah Salinda will make his first appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the last five years. The tournament runs Nov. 13-16 at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda.

    Latest odds for Salinda at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • This is Salinda's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Salinda's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT4268-70-69-69-8--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT4673-71-70-67-3--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-77+3--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT1374-66-71-67-10--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipW/D75+5--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT5368-68-68-70-106.325
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC77-71+8--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC74-69+1--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT6067-71-71-70-94.400

    Salinda's recent performances

    • He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 10-under.
    • Salinda has an average of 0.047 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.600 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Salinda has an average of -0.023 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.534 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Salinda has averaged 0.090 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Salinda's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee110.5460.047
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green139-0.1810.600
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green115-0.065-0.023
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting170-0.543-0.534
    Average Strokes Gained: Total142-0.2420.090

    Salinda's advanced stats and rankings

    • Salinda posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.546 (11th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.0 yards ranked 17th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Salinda sported a -0.181 mark that ranked 139th on TOUR. He ranked 48th with a 68.91% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Salinda delivered a -0.543 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 170th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 155th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.54.
    • Salinda has earned 383 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 104th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Salinda as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Nov 10, 2025

    Jackson Suber betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Nov 10, 2025

    As last change looms, these DP World Tour players are projected to earn TOUR cards

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Nov 10, 2025

    Trevor Cone betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    World Wide Technology Championship

    1

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -29
    R4
    -9

    -29

    1

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -29
    R4
    -9

    T2

    Chad Ramey
    USA
    C. Ramey
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -7

    -27

    T2

    USA
    C. Ramey
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -7

    T2

    Sami Valimaki
    FIN
    S. Valimaki
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -8

    -27

    T2

    FIN
    S. Valimaki
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Garrick Higgo
    RSA
    G. Higgo
    Tot
    -26
    R4
    -4

    -26

    T4

    RSA
    G. Higgo
    Tot
    -26
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Trevor Cone
    USA
    T. Cone
    Tot
    -26
    R4
    -6

    -26

    T4

    USA
    T. Cone
    Tot
    -26
    R4
    -6

    T6

    Patrick Rodgers
    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -8

    -25

    T6

    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -8
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW