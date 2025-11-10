Isaiah Salinda betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 10-under.

Salinda has an average of 0.047 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.600 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Salinda has an average of -0.023 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.534 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.