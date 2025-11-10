Isaiah Salinda betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Isaiah Salinda of the United States follows his shot on the sixth tee during the second round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 07, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Isaiah Salinda will make his first appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the last five years. The tournament runs Nov. 13-16 at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda.
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- This is Salinda's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Salinda's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T42
|68-70-69-69
|-8
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T46
|73-71-70-67
|-3
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T13
|74-66-71-67
|-10
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|W/D
|75
|+5
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T53
|68-68-68-70
|-10
|6.325
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|77-71
|+8
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T60
|67-71-71-70
|-9
|4.400
Salinda's recent performances
- He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 10-under.
- Salinda has an average of 0.047 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.600 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Salinda has an average of -0.023 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.534 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Salinda has averaged 0.090 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Salinda's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|11
|0.546
|0.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|139
|-0.181
|0.600
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|115
|-0.065
|-0.023
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|170
|-0.543
|-0.534
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|142
|-0.242
|0.090
Salinda's advanced stats and rankings
- Salinda posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.546 (11th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.0 yards ranked 17th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Salinda sported a -0.181 mark that ranked 139th on TOUR. He ranked 48th with a 68.91% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Salinda delivered a -0.543 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 170th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 155th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.54.
- Salinda has earned 383 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 104th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Salinda as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.