×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Will Gordon
Will Gordon

Will Gordon

United StatesUnited States
on
off
Metric
6  ft, 3  in
190 cm
Height
205 lbs
93 kg
Weight
25
AGE
Vanderbilt University 2019, Human and Organizational Development
College
Davidson, North Carolina
Birthplace
6  ft, 3  in
190 cm
Height
205 lbs
93 kg
Weight
25
AGE
Vanderbilt University 2019, Human and Organizational Development
College
Davidson, North Carolina
Birthplace
158
FEDEXCUP Rank
241
FEDEXCUP Points
OWGR273
OWGR
71.634
Scoring Average

Odds

Odds and Lines are subject to change See Odds Leaderboard
Performance
Print
RESULTS

Please wait ... loading

Will Gordon
Will Gordon
United StatesUnited States
Metric
on
off
Print
No additional profile information available

Will Gordon

Full Name

6  ft, 3  in

190 cm

Height

205 lbs

93 kg

Weight

July 28, 1996

Birthday

25

AGE

Davidson, North Carolina

Birthplace

Charlotte, North Carolina

Residence

Single

Family

Vanderbilt University 2019, Human and Organizational Development

College

$1,287,860

Career Earnings

Davidson, NC, United States

City Plays From

Exempt status

  • PGA TOUR: Top 125 non-member 2019-20 (thru 2020-21)

JOINED TOUR

  • Forme Tour: 2019

Personal

  • Grew up in Davidson, North Carolina, and played golf a handful of times with multi-time NBA champion and MVP Stephen Curry while Curry was a student-athlete at Davidson University.
  • Fan of the Carolina Panthers and Davidson University Wildcats basketball. Favorite athletes are Cam Newton and Stephen Curry.
  • Named 2019 SEC Player of the Year and First-Team All-America as a senior at Vanderbilt.
  • Favorite place to visit is the Caribbean. Enjoys snorkeling.
  • Favorite artists are Eric Church, Mat Kearney and Elevation Worship.

Special Interests

  • College basketball, music concerts, spending time lakeside

Career Highlights

2020 Season

Recorded two top-10s and earned enough non-member FedExCup points to secure membership for the 2020-21 season via the Top 125 Non-Member category. Accepted Special Temporary Membership for the remainder of the season following a T3 at the Travelers Championship, his best result of the season. Made seven cuts in 11 starts. Led the PGA TOUR in Bounce Back (31.33%).

  • Travelers Championship: Finished T3 at the Travelers Championship to earn enough non-member FedExCup points to qualify for Special Temporary Membership. Shot a second-round 62, his first career sub-65 score on TOUR. Led the field in Birdies with 27.
  • The RSM Classic: Collected his first career top-10 on TOUR at The RSM Classic (T10). Earned a spot in the field at the Sony Open in Hawaii for finishing in the top 10.

2019 Season

Had nine Mackenzie Tour starts, making eight cuts and registering two top-10 finishes. Ended the season No. 21 on the Order of Merit to earn an exemption into the second stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School and retain Mackenzie Tour status through 2020.

  • Players Cup: Made 13 birdies during the second round at Southwood G&CC on his way to a 61, setting the course record by two strokes. Made eight birdies in a nine-hole stretch, from Nos. 9-17, and his attempt for 59 from just off the green on No. 18 came within inches of going in the hole. Ended his week with a final-round 67 to T4 with Paul Barjon and Jared Wolfe, at 12-under.
  • 1932byBateman Open: Led after the second and third rounds at Edmonton CC after opening the tournament with back-to-back 64s. Made 16 birdies and an eagle in the process. Despite a third-round 73, finished T3 alongside Ian Holt and Ryan Ruffels.
  • Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA WEST 1: Played the final six holes of the event 4-under par, making a 35-footer for birdie on the final hole to push the event into a playoff against Nathan Jeansonne. Two-putt par on the first playoff hole earned him fully exempt status on the Mackenzie Tour through 2019.

Amateur Highlights

  • Made it to the quarterfinals in the match-play potion of the 2018 U.S. Amateur.
  • Won the SEC Championship alongside Vanderbilt teammates in 2017 and had a scoring-average of 71.5 .
  • Named All-American and All-SEC twice.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE

  • Forme Tour: 2019