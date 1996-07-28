|
Will Gordon
Full Name
6 ft, 3 in
190 cm
Height
205 lbs
93 kg
Weight
July 28, 1996
Birthday
25
AGE
Davidson, North Carolina
Birthplace
Charlotte, North Carolina
Residence
Single
Family
Vanderbilt University 2019, Human and Organizational Development
College
$1,287,860
Career Earnings
Davidson, NC, United States
City Plays From
Exempt status
JOINED TOUR
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2020 Season
Recorded two top-10s and earned enough non-member FedExCup points to secure membership for the 2020-21 season via the Top 125 Non-Member category. Accepted Special Temporary Membership for the remainder of the season following a T3 at the Travelers Championship, his best result of the season. Made seven cuts in 11 starts. Led the PGA TOUR in Bounce Back (31.33%).
2019 Season
Had nine Mackenzie Tour starts, making eight cuts and registering two top-10 finishes. Ended the season No. 21 on the Order of Merit to earn an exemption into the second stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School and retain Mackenzie Tour status through 2020.
Amateur Highlights
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE