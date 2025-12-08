PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
29M AGO

Will Gordon betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Will Gordon of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 15, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Will Gordon of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 15, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Will Gordon has not competed in the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in the last five years. The tournament runs Dec. 11-14 at Dye's Valley Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

    Latest odds for Gordon at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • This is Gordon's first time competing in the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in the past five years.
    • Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at nine-under.

    Gordon's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC68-69-5--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT3469-68-72-74-1--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT6368-69-72-70-9--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC77-69+4--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC77-74+7--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-70+2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC72-70E--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT1468-69-71-69-328.303
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC69-72-1--

    Gordon's recent performances

    • Gordon has finished in the top 20 once over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of three-under.
    • Gordon has an average of -0.248 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.046 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Gordon has averaged -0.558 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Gordon's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee890.078-0.248
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green118-0.0690.046
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green158-0.224-0.257
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting162-0.380-0.100
    Average Strokes Gained: Total157-0.596-0.558

    Gordon's advanced stats and rankings

    • Gordon posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.078 (89th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.6 yards ranked 21st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gordon sported a -0.069 mark that ranked 118th on TOUR. He ranked 40th with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Gordon delivered a -0.380 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 162nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 180th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.21, and he ranked 164th by breaking par 20.25% of the time.
    • Gordon has accumulated 235 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 140th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gordon as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Dec 8, 2025

    The First Look: Preview final chance at PGA TOUR cards at Q-School

    The First Look
    Image for article.
    Dec 8, 2025

    Daniel Summerhays betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Dec 8, 2025

    Tyler Wilkes betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    Betting Profile
    R1
    Groupings Official

    Grant Thornton Invitational

    Coughlin / Novak
    Coughlin / Novak
    Coughlin / Novak
    Henderson / Conners
    Henderson / Conners
    Henderson / Conners
    Hull / Berger
    Hull / Berger
    Hull / Berger
    Khang / Mitchell
    Khang / Mitchell
    Khang / Mitchell
    Ko / Day
    Ko / Day
    Ko / Day
    Korda / Cauley
    Korda / Cauley
    Korda / Cauley
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW