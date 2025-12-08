Will Gordon betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

Gordon has finished in the top 20 once over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of three-under.

Gordon has an average of -0.248 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.046 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.