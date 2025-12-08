Will Gordon betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Will Gordon of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 15, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Will Gordon has not competed in the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in the last five years. The tournament runs Dec. 11-14 at Dye's Valley Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- This is Gordon's first time competing in the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in the past five years.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at nine-under.
Gordon's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T34
|69-68-72-74
|-1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T63
|68-69-72-70
|-9
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|77-69
|+4
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T14
|68-69-71-69
|-3
|28.303
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
Gordon's recent performances
- Gordon has finished in the top 20 once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of three-under.
- Gordon has an average of -0.248 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.046 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Gordon has averaged -0.558 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gordon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|89
|0.078
|-0.248
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|118
|-0.069
|0.046
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|158
|-0.224
|-0.257
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|162
|-0.380
|-0.100
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|157
|-0.596
|-0.558
Gordon's advanced stats and rankings
- Gordon posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.078 (89th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.6 yards ranked 21st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gordon sported a -0.069 mark that ranked 118th on TOUR. He ranked 40th with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Gordon delivered a -0.380 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 162nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 180th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.21, and he ranked 164th by breaking par 20.25% of the time.
- Gordon has accumulated 235 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 140th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gordon as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
