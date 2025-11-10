Will Gordon betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Will Gordon returns to the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, set to tee off at Port Royal Golf Course from Nov. 13-16, 2025. Gordon finished tied for 47th at 5-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024.
Gordon's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T47
|71-67-65-76
|-5
|2023
|T35
|68-66-66-75
|-9
|2021
|T34
|69-72-68-70
|-5
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Gordon's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 47th after posting a score of 5-under.
- Gordon's best finishing position at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 34th at 5-under, though his best score at the tournament was 9-under in 2023 when he finished tied for 35th.
- Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Gordon's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T63
|68-69-72-70
|-9
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|77-69
|+4
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T14
|68-69-71-69
|-3
|28.303
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T51
|69-69-69-71
|-10
|6.333
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|66-74
|E
|--
Gordon's recent performances
- Gordon had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 3-under.
- Gordon has an average of -0.551 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.310 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Gordon has averaged -1.575 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gordon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|86
|0.087
|-0.551
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|116
|-0.083
|-0.310
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|152
|-0.223
|-0.342
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|158
|-0.385
|-0.371
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|154
|-0.604
|-1.575
Gordon's advanced stats and rankings
- Gordon posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.087 (86th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.9 yards ranks 11th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gordon sports a -0.083 mark that ranks 116th on TOUR. He ranks 26th with a 69.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Gordon has delivered a -0.385 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 158th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 177th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.27, and he ranks 151st by breaking par 20.54% of the time.
- Gordon has earned 235 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 141st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gordon as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
