Will Gordon betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Will Gordon returns to the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, set to tee off at Port Royal Golf Course from Nov. 13-16, 2025. Gordon finished tied for 47th at 5-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024.

    Latest odds for Gordon at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Gordon's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4771-67-65-76-5
    2023T3568-66-66-75-9
    2021T3469-72-68-70-5

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • In Gordon's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 47th after posting a score of 5-under.
    • Gordon's best finishing position at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 34th at 5-under, though his best score at the tournament was 9-under in 2023 when he finished tied for 35th.
    • Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Gordon's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT6368-69-72-70-9--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC77-69+4--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC77-74+7--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-70+2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC72-70E--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT1468-69-71-69-328.303
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC69-72-1--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT5169-69-69-71-106.333
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC66-74E--

    Gordon's recent performances

    • Gordon had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 3-under.
    • Gordon has an average of -0.551 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.310 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Gordon has averaged -1.575 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Gordon's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee860.087-0.551
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green116-0.083-0.310
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green152-0.223-0.342
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting158-0.385-0.371
    Average Strokes Gained: Total154-0.604-1.575

    Gordon's advanced stats and rankings

    • Gordon posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.087 (86th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.9 yards ranks 11th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gordon sports a -0.083 mark that ranks 116th on TOUR. He ranks 26th with a 69.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Gordon has delivered a -0.385 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 158th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 177th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.27, and he ranks 151st by breaking par 20.54% of the time.
    • Gordon has earned 235 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 141st.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gordon as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

