2H AGO

Will Gordon betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Will Gordon of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the third round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 15, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

Will Gordon of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the third round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 15, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

    Gordon finished tied for 30th at eight-under the last time he competed in this tournament. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with hopes of improving his performance at The RSM Classic.

    Latest odds for Gordon at The RSM Classic.

    Gordon's recent history at The RSM Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3066-71-67-70-8
    2023T1569-64-68-68-13
    2021MC71-69-2
    2020T1068-65-70-66-13

    At The RSM Classic

    • In Gordon's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 30th after posting a score of eight-under.
    • Gordon's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for 10th at 13-under.
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Gordon's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT3469-68-72-74-1--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT6368-69-72-70-9--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC77-69+4--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC77-74+7--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-70+2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC72-70E--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT1468-69-71-69-328.303
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC69-72-1--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT5169-69-69-71-106.333

    Gordon's recent performances

    • Gordon had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of three-under.
    • Gordon has an average of -0.495 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.192 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Gordon has averaged -1.055 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Gordon's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee870.087-0.495
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green117-0.083-0.192
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green154-0.223-0.310
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting159-0.385-0.059
    Average Strokes Gained: Total156-0.604-1.055

    Gordon's advanced stats and rankings

    • Gordon posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.087 (87th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.7 yards ranked 23rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gordon sported a -0.083 mark that ranked 117th on TOUR. He ranked 29th with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Gordon delivered a -0.385 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 159th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 179th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.25, and he ranked 158th by breaking par 20.28% of the time.
    • Gordon has earned 235 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 141st.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gordon as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

