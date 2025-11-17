Will Gordon betting profile: The RSM Classic
Will Gordon of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the third round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 15, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)
Gordon finished tied for 30th at eight-under the last time he competed in this tournament. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with hopes of improving his performance at The RSM Classic.
Gordon's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T30
|66-71-67-70
|-8
|2023
|T15
|69-64-68-68
|-13
|2021
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|2020
|T10
|68-65-70-66
|-13
At The RSM Classic
- In Gordon's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 30th after posting a score of eight-under.
- Gordon's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for 10th at 13-under.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Gordon's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T34
|69-68-72-74
|-1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T63
|68-69-72-70
|-9
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|77-69
|+4
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T14
|68-69-71-69
|-3
|28.303
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T51
|69-69-69-71
|-10
|6.333
Gordon's recent performances
- Gordon had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of three-under.
- Gordon has an average of -0.495 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.192 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Gordon has averaged -1.055 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gordon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|87
|0.087
|-0.495
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|117
|-0.083
|-0.192
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|154
|-0.223
|-0.310
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|159
|-0.385
|-0.059
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|156
|-0.604
|-1.055
Gordon's advanced stats and rankings
- Gordon posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.087 (87th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.7 yards ranked 23rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gordon sported a -0.083 mark that ranked 117th on TOUR. He ranked 29th with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Gordon delivered a -0.385 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 159th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 179th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.25, and he ranked 158th by breaking par 20.28% of the time.
- Gordon has earned 235 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 141st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gordon as of the start of The RSM Classic.
