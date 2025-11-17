Will Gordon betting profile: The RSM Classic

Gordon posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.087 (87th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.7 yards ranked 23rd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gordon sported a -0.083 mark that ranked 117th on TOUR. He ranked 29th with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Gordon delivered a -0.385 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 159th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 179th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.25, and he ranked 158th by breaking par 20.28% of the time.