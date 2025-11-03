Will Gordon betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Gordon has finished in the top twenty once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 3-under.

Gordon has an average of -0.594 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.737 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.648 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.