PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Will Gordon betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Will Gordon missed the cut at the World Wide Technology Championship in 2024, shooting 3-over. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante Nov. 6-9 looking to improve upon his recent performance at this tournament.

    Latest odds for Gordon at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Gordon's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC69-78+3
    2023T362-67-68-69-18
    2021MC75-76+9
    2020T5570-70-70-71-3

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • In Gordon's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Gordon's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for third at 18-under.
    • Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.

    Gordon's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC77-69+4--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    Sep. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC77-74+7--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-70+2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC72-70E--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT1468-69-71-69-328.303
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC69-72-1--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT5169-69-69-71-106.333
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC66-74E--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-72+4--

    Gordon's recent performances

    • Gordon has finished in the top twenty once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 3-under.
    • Gordon has an average of -0.594 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.737 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.648 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Gordon has averaged -2.288 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Gordon's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee840.087-0.594
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green116-0.083-0.737
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green150-0.224-0.309
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting156-0.385-0.648
    Average Strokes Gained: Total152-0.604-2.288

    Gordon's advanced stats and rankings

    • Gordon posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.087 (84th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.9 yards ranked 11th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gordon sported a -0.083 mark that ranked 116th on TOUR. He ranked 38th with a 68.80% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Gordon delivered a -0.385 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 156th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 175th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.15, and he ranked 161st by breaking par 19.98% of the time.
    • Gordon accumulated 235 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 141st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gordon as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Nov 3, 2025

    Matti Schmid betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Nov 3, 2025

    Tyler Weaver betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Nov 3, 2025

    Francesco Molinari betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Bank of Utah Championship

    1

    Michael Brennan
    USA
    M. Brennan
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    -22

    1

    USA
    M. Brennan
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    2

    Rico Hoey
    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    -18

    2

    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    T3

    David Ford
    USA
    D. Ford
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T3

    USA
    D. Ford
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Thorbjørn Olesen
    DEN
    T. Olesen
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T3

    DEN
    T. Olesen
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T3

    Ben Silverman
    CAN
    B. Silverman
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T3

    CAN
    B. Silverman
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Justin Lower
    USA
    J. Lower
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T3

    USA
    J. Lower
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW