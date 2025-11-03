Will Gordon betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
Will Gordon missed the cut at the World Wide Technology Championship in 2024, shooting 3-over. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante Nov. 6-9 looking to improve upon his recent performance at this tournament.
Gordon's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|69-78
|+3
|2023
|T3
|62-67-68-69
|-18
|2021
|MC
|75-76
|+9
|2020
|T55
|70-70-70-71
|-3
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Gordon's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Gordon's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for third at 18-under.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.
Gordon's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|77-69
|+4
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T14
|68-69-71-69
|-3
|28.303
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T51
|69-69-69-71
|-10
|6.333
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|66-74
|E
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
Gordon's recent performances
- Gordon has finished in the top twenty once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 3-under.
- Gordon has an average of -0.594 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.737 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.648 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Gordon has averaged -2.288 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gordon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|84
|0.087
|-0.594
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|116
|-0.083
|-0.737
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|150
|-0.224
|-0.309
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|156
|-0.385
|-0.648
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|152
|-0.604
|-2.288
Gordon's advanced stats and rankings
- Gordon posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.087 (84th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.9 yards ranked 11th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gordon sported a -0.083 mark that ranked 116th on TOUR. He ranked 38th with a 68.80% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Gordon delivered a -0.385 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 156th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 175th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.15, and he ranked 161st by breaking par 19.98% of the time.
- Gordon accumulated 235 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 141st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gordon as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
