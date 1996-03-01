Exempt status
Korn Ferry Tour: Finishers 76-100 on Regular Season points list and additional Qualifying Tournament finishers (thru 2020)
JOINED TOUR
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
- 2020 LECOM Suncoast Classic
Forme Tour Victories (1)
- 2019 ATB Financial Classic
PLAYOFF RECORD
KORN FERRY TOUR (1-0)
2020 Defeated Dawson Armstrong, Taylor Montgomery, LECOM Suncoast Classic
FORME TOUR (1-0)
2019 Defeated Sam Fidone, ATB Financial Classic
Personal
- Is interested in the Southeast Asian cultures after visiting the continent during college.
- His dad played baseball in college, but he says that after sitting on the bench for a year, he ended his baseball career to focus on attending medical school.
- His college roommate was a country music singer/songwriter who helped him fall in love with playing the guitar. Brings his guitar when he travels and uses it to relax after a long day.
- Favorite memory off the course was playing a pickup basketball game in front of over 200 kids at a school in China. Very few could speak English, but he says they all wanted autographs and pictures.
- Loves the Missouri Tigers and was named the Mizzou Male Athlete of the Year in 2018.
- Was not recruited much out of high school and loves taking advantage of opportunities when available.
- Earliest golf memory is hitting with plastic clubs in his grandfather's yard. He was swinging left handed and was promptly yelled at to turn around to the right side.
- Spent two weeks in China teaching kids English and sharing his passion for golf.
Special Interests
- Music, playing guitar, basketball
Career Highlights
2021 Season
BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation: Rose to a T8 finish behind weekend rounds of 64-67 at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation.
LECOM Suncoast Classic: Earned his first Korn Ferry Tour title in his 17th career start with a birdie on the first playoff hole at the LECOM Suncoast Classic. Shared the lead after 54 holes and converted the lead into victory with a 13-under total.
2019 Season
Played in all 12 Mackenzie Tour events, making 11 cuts and registering six top-10 finishes. Won one event on his way to a sixth-place finish on the Order of Merit to earn Korn Ferry Tour membership. Entered the final event of the season in the No. 5 money position but dropped a spot on the last week.
Mackenzie Investments Open: Broke 70 in all four rounds at Elm Ridge CC, making seven birdies during the final round to shoot 66 and pick up his sixth top-10 of the Mackenzie Tour season. Ended T7 with five other players.
ATB Financial Classic: Prevailed in a playoff over Sam Fidone at Country Hills GC in Calgary to claim his first career Mackenzie Tour victory. After opening with back-to-back 66s, shot the round of the day Saturday, a 64, two strokes better than the next-best score during cold and windy conditions. Moved to a three-stroke lead entering the final round. Playing in the final group for the first time of his professional career, made two birdies in his first three holes in the final round en route to a 70 that was good enough to force overtime. On the first sudden-death hole, made a par that Fidone couldn’t match.
Osprey Valley Open presented by Votorantim Cimentos CBM Aggregates: Broke 70 in all four rounds for the second consecutive week, and for the 11th time in his past 12 rounds. Finished the event at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley T5, with Jared Wolfe. Made 28 birdies during the event, the most by any player.
Windsor Championship: Was 17-under on the front nine of Ambassador GC for the week, finishing T8, two strokes behind champion Dawson Armstrong. It was his third top-10 of the season.
Lethbridge Paradise Canyon Open: Shot three rounds of 66 or better, making just one bogey in his final 36 holes and four birdies on the back nine of the final round to finish T3 in his fourth Mackenzie Tour start.
Canada Life Open: Opened with a 68 in his Mackenzie Tour debut before closing the event with two more 68s, making 21 birdies and an eagle during the week to finish T9, at 14-under par.
Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA WEST 2: Matched the low score of the week in the opening round at Wigwam Resort, firing a bogey-free 65, including five birdies and an eagle. Finished the week T4, at 8-under, to earn exempt status through the first half of the Mackenzie Tour season.
Amateur Highlights
- Not heavily recruited out of high school despite junior success, he signed with the University of Missouri. Made no starts during his the fall of his freshman year but moved into the starting lineup in the spring. By his senior year, he was a first-team All-Southeastern Conference selection and the Missouri Male Athlete of the Year.
- Enjoyed four college wins. Was a first-team All SEC selection and a third-team All-American.
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE