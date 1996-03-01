×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Hayden Buckley
Hayden Buckley

Hayden Buckley

United StatesUnited States
on
off
Metric
5  ft, 11  in
180 cm
Height
180 lbs
82 kg
Weight
25
AGE
2018
Turned Pro
University of Missouri 2018, Health Science
College
Chattanooga, Tennessee
Birthplace
5  ft, 11  in
180 cm
Height
180 lbs
82 kg
Weight
25
AGE
2018
Turned Pro
University of Missouri 2018, Health Science
College
Chattanooga, Tennessee
Birthplace
37
The 25 Rank
1016
Official Points
Top 10 Finishes2
Top 10 Finishes
70.00
Scoring Average

Odds

Odds and Lines are subject to change See Odds Leaderboard
Performance
Print
RESULTS

Please wait ... loading

Hayden Buckley
Hayden Buckley
United StatesUnited States
Metric
on
off
Print
No additional profile information available

Hayden Buckley

Full Name

5  ft, 11  in

180 cm

Height

180 lbs

82 kg

Weight

March 01, 1996

Birthday

25

AGE

Chattanooga, Tennessee

Birthplace

Naples, Florida

Residence

Single

Family

University of Missouri 2018, Health Science

College

2018

Turned Pro

$330,601

Career Earnings

Tupelo, MS, United States

City Plays From

Exempt status

  • Korn Ferry Tour: Finishers 76-100 on Regular Season points list and additional Qualifying Tournament finishers (thru 2020)

JOINED TOUR

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2020

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)

  • 2020 LECOM Suncoast Classic

Forme Tour Victories (1)

  • 2019 ATB Financial Classic

PLAYOFF RECORD

KORN FERRY TOUR (1-0)

  • 2020 Defeated Dawson Armstrong, Taylor Montgomery, LECOM Suncoast Classic

FORME TOUR (1-0)

  • 2019 Defeated Sam Fidone, ATB Financial Classic

Personal

  • Is interested in the Southeast Asian cultures after visiting the continent during college.
  • His dad played baseball in college, but he says that after sitting on the bench for a year, he ended his baseball career to focus on attending medical school.
  • His college roommate was a country music singer/songwriter who helped him fall in love with playing the guitar. Brings his guitar when he travels and uses it to relax after a long day.
  • Favorite memory off the course was playing a pickup basketball game in front of over 200 kids at a school in China. Very few could speak English, but he says they all wanted autographs and pictures.
  • Loves the Missouri Tigers and was named the Mizzou Male Athlete of the Year in 2018.
  • Was not recruited much out of high school and loves taking advantage of opportunities when available.
  • Earliest golf memory is hitting with plastic clubs in his grandfather's yard. He was swinging left handed and was promptly yelled at to turn around to the right side.
  • Spent two weeks in China teaching kids English and sharing his passion for golf.

Special Interests

  • Music, playing guitar, basketball

Career Highlights

2021 Season

  • BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation: Rose to a T8 finish behind weekend rounds of 64-67 at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation.
  • LECOM Suncoast Classic: Earned his first Korn Ferry Tour title in his 17th career start with a birdie on the first playoff hole at the LECOM Suncoast Classic. Shared the lead after 54 holes and converted the lead into victory with a 13-under total.
  • LECOM Suncoast Classic: Test from first LECOM Suncoast Classic

2019 Season

Played in all 12 Mackenzie Tour events, making 11 cuts and registering six top-10 finishes. Won one event on his way to a sixth-place finish on the Order of Merit to earn Korn Ferry Tour membership. Entered the final event of the season in the No. 5 money position but dropped a spot on the last week.

  • Mackenzie Investments Open: Broke 70 in all four rounds at Elm Ridge CC, making seven birdies during the final round to shoot 66 and pick up his sixth top-10 of the Mackenzie Tour season. Ended T7 with five other players.
  • ATB Financial Classic: Prevailed in a playoff over Sam Fidone at Country Hills GC in Calgary to claim his first career Mackenzie Tour victory. After opening with back-to-back 66s, shot the round of the day Saturday, a 64, two strokes better than the next-best score during cold and windy conditions. Moved to a three-stroke lead entering the final round. Playing in the final group for the first time of his professional career, made two birdies in his first three holes in the final round en route to a 70 that was good enough to force overtime. On the first sudden-death hole, made a par that Fidone couldn’t match.
  • Osprey Valley Open presented by Votorantim Cimentos CBM Aggregates: Broke 70 in all four rounds for the second consecutive week, and for the 11th time in his past 12 rounds. Finished the event at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley T5, with Jared Wolfe. Made 28 birdies during the event, the most by any player.
  • Windsor Championship: Was 17-under on the front nine of Ambassador GC for the week, finishing T8, two strokes behind champion Dawson Armstrong. It was his third top-10 of the season.
  • Lethbridge Paradise Canyon Open: Shot three rounds of 66 or better, making just one bogey in his final 36 holes and four birdies on the back nine of the final round to finish T3 in his fourth Mackenzie Tour start.
  • Canada Life Open: Opened with a 68 in his Mackenzie Tour debut before closing the event with two more 68s, making 21 birdies and an eagle during the week to finish T9, at 14-under par.
  • Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA WEST 2: Matched the low score of the week in the opening round at Wigwam Resort, firing a bogey-free 65, including five birdies and an eagle. Finished the week T4, at 8-under, to earn exempt status through the first half of the Mackenzie Tour season.

Amateur Highlights

  • Not heavily recruited out of high school despite junior success, he signed with the University of Missouri. Made no starts during his the fall of his freshman year but moved into the starting lineup in the spring. By his senior year, he was a first-team All-Southeastern Conference selection and the Missouri Male Athlete of the Year.
  • Enjoyed four college wins. Was a first-team All SEC selection and a third-team All-American.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2019