Hayden Buckley betting profile: The RSM Classic
Hayden Buckley of the United States plays his shot from the 10th tee during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 14, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Hayden Buckley missed the cut at The RSM Classic in 2024 after shooting 3-over. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 RSM Classic.
Buckley's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|2023
|T39
|69-66-69-69
|-9
|2022
|MC
|67-72
|-3
At The RSM Classic
- In Buckley's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Buckley's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 39th at 9-under.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Buckley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|78-70
|+6
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T56
|70-69-68-69
|-12
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T27
|68-70-66-69
|-11
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T55
|71-69-72-69
|-7
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+5
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
Buckley's recent performances
- Buckley had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 27th with a score of 11-under.
- Buckley has an average of -0.152 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.425 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Buckley has an average of 0.168 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.316 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Buckley has averaged 0.125 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Buckley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|99
|0.038
|-0.152
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|133
|-0.147
|0.425
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|167
|-0.311
|0.168
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|166
|-0.480
|-0.316
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|164
|-0.901
|0.125
Buckley's advanced stats and rankings
- Buckley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.038 (99th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.8 yards ranked 78th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Buckley sported a -0.147 mark that ranked 133rd on TOUR. He ranked 78th with a 67.08% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Buckley delivered a -0.480 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 166th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 160th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.54, and he ranked 144th by breaking par 20.88% of the time.
- Buckley has earned 100 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 173rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Buckley as of the start of The RSM Classic.
