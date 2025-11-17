PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Hayden Buckley betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Hayden Buckley of the United States plays his shot from the 10th tee during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 14, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Hayden Buckley of the United States plays his shot from the 10th tee during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 14, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Hayden Buckley missed the cut at The RSM Classic in 2024 after shooting 3-over. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 RSM Classic.

    Latest odds for Buckley at The RSM Classic.

    Buckley's recent history at The RSM Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC70-75+3
    2023T3969-66-69-69-9
    2022MC67-72-3

    At The RSM Classic

    • In Buckley's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Buckley's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 39th at 9-under.
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Buckley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC78-70+6--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT5670-69-68-69-12--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT2768-70-66-69-11--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT5571-69-72-69-7--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC70-72E--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC69-76+5--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC74-73+5--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC73-68-3--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC69-69-2--

    Buckley's recent performances

    • Buckley had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 27th with a score of 11-under.
    • Buckley has an average of -0.152 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.425 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Buckley has an average of 0.168 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.316 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Buckley has averaged 0.125 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Buckley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee990.038-0.152
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green133-0.1470.425
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green167-0.3110.168
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting166-0.480-0.316
    Average Strokes Gained: Total164-0.9010.125

    Buckley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Buckley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.038 (99th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.8 yards ranked 78th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Buckley sported a -0.147 mark that ranked 133rd on TOUR. He ranked 78th with a 67.08% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Buckley delivered a -0.480 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 166th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 160th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.54, and he ranked 144th by breaking par 20.88% of the time.
    • Buckley has earned 100 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 173rd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Buckley as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Nov 17, 2025

    Carson Young betting profile: The RSM Classic

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Nov 17, 2025

    WiretoWire: Schenk survives blustery Bermuda for first TOUR win

    Wire to Wire
    Image for article.
    Nov 17, 2025

    Bud Cauley betting profile: The RSM Classic

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    1

    Adam Schenk
    USA
    A. Schenk
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    -12

    1

    USA
    A. Schenk
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    2

    Chandler Phillips
    USA
    C. Phillips
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    E

    -11

    2

    USA
    C. Phillips
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    E

    T3

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    -10

    T3

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T3

    Vince Whaley
    USA
    V. Whaley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    V. Whaley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    T3

    Frankie Capan III
    USA
    F. Capan III
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    F. Capan III
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    T3

    Max McGreevy
    USA
    M. McGreevy
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    M. McGreevy
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW