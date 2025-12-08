PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Hayden Buckley betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Hayden Buckley of the United States lines up a putt on the fourth green during the third round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort on November 22, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Hayden Buckley of the United States lines up a putt on the fourth green during the third round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort on November 22, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Hayden Buckley finished second at six-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Latest odds for Buckley at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Buckley's recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024268-72-67-67-6

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • In Buckley's most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2024, he finished second after posting a score of six-under.
    • Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at nine-under.

    Buckley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT2566-64-70-67-15--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC78-70+6--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT5670-69-68-69-12--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT2768-70-66-69-11--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT5571-69-72-69-7--
    Sep. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC70-72E--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC69-76+5--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC74-73+5--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC73-68-3--

    Buckley's recent performances

    • Buckley's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 25th at The RSM Classic, where he finished at 15-under.
    • Buckley has an average of 0.114 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.417 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Buckley has averaged 0.261 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Buckley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee810.1060.114
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green130-0.1270.417
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green166-0.2880.129
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting169-0.513-0.400
    Average Strokes Gained: Total165-0.8220.261

    Buckley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Buckley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.106 (81st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.5 yards ranked 79th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Buckley sported a -0.127 mark that ranked 130th on TOUR. He ranked 69th with a 68.01% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Buckley delivered a -0.513 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 169th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 161st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.59, and he ranked 128th by breaking par 21.46% of the time.
    • Buckley has earned 100 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 172nd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Buckley as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Dec 8, 2025

    Tyler Wilkes betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Dec 8, 2025

    William Nottingham betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Dec 8, 2025

    The First Look: LPGA, PGA TOUR team up for Grant Thornton Invitational

    The First Look
    R1
    Groupings Official

    Grant Thornton Invitational

    Coughlin / Novak
    Coughlin / Novak
    Coughlin / Novak
    Henderson / Conners
    Henderson / Conners
    Henderson / Conners
    Hull / Berger
    Hull / Berger
    Hull / Berger
    Khang / Mitchell
    Khang / Mitchell
    Khang / Mitchell
    Ko / Day
    Ko / Day
    Ko / Day
    Korda / Cauley
    Korda / Cauley
    Korda / Cauley
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW