Hayden Buckley betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
1 Min Read
Hayden Buckley of the United States lines up a putt on the fourth green during the third round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort on November 22, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Hayden Buckley finished second at six-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Buckley's recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|2
|68-72-67-67
|-6
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- In Buckley's most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2024, he finished second after posting a score of six-under.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at nine-under.
Buckley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T25
|66-64-70-67
|-15
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|78-70
|+6
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T56
|70-69-68-69
|-12
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T27
|68-70-66-69
|-11
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T55
|71-69-72-69
|-7
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+5
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
Buckley's recent performances
- Buckley's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 25th at The RSM Classic, where he finished at 15-under.
- Buckley has an average of 0.114 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.417 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Buckley has averaged 0.261 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Buckley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|81
|0.106
|0.114
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|130
|-0.127
|0.417
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|166
|-0.288
|0.129
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|169
|-0.513
|-0.400
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|165
|-0.822
|0.261
Buckley's advanced stats and rankings
- Buckley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.106 (81st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.5 yards ranked 79th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Buckley sported a -0.127 mark that ranked 130th on TOUR. He ranked 69th with a 68.01% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Buckley delivered a -0.513 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 169th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 161st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.59, and he ranked 128th by breaking par 21.46% of the time.
- Buckley has earned 100 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 172nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Buckley as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.