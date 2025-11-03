Hayden Buckley betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
1 Min Read
Hayden Buckley of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 25, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
Hayden Buckley missed the cut at this tournament in 2024 after shooting 1-over. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante Nov. 6-9 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2025 World Wide Technology Championship.
Buckley's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|2023
|T59
|68-68-71-71
|-6
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Buckley's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.
Buckley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T27
|68-70-66-69
|-11
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T55
|71-69-72-69
|-7
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+5
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T7
|67-69-71-65
|-12
|43.750
Buckley's recent performances
- Buckley has finished in the top-10 once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 12-under.
- Buckley has an average of -0.455 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.584 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Buckley has averaged -0.165 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Buckley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|96
|0.039
|-0.455
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|130
|-0.147
|0.584
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|163
|-0.311
|0.187
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|163
|-0.480
|-0.480
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|160
|-0.901
|-0.165
Buckley's advanced stats and rankings
- Buckley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.039 (96th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.8 yards ranks 72nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Buckley sports a -0.147 mark that ranks 130th on TOUR. He ranks 106th with a 65.97% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Buckley has delivered a -0.480 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 163rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 149th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.46, and he ranks 165th by breaking par 19.68% of the time.
- Buckley has earned 100 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 173rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Buckley as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.