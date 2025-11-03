Hayden Buckley betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Buckley has finished in the top-10 once over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 12-under.

Buckley has an average of -0.455 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.584 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.