Hayden Buckley betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Hayden Buckley of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 25, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

    Hayden Buckley returns to the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, set to tee off at Port Royal Golf Course from Nov. 13-16, 2025. Buckley looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 65th.

    Latest odds for Buckley at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Buckley's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T6573-67-66-78E
    2022T7171-68-75-74+4

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • In Buckley's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 65th after posting a score of even-par.
    • Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Buckley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT5670-69-68-69-12--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT2768-70-66-69-11--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT5571-69-72-69-7--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC70-72E--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC69-76+5--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC74-73+5--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC73-68-3--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC69-69-2--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-72+4--

    Buckley's recent performances

    • He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 27th with a score of 11-under.
    • Buckley has an average of -0.341 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.438 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Buckley has averaged -0.124 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Buckley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee980.038-0.341
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green132-0.1470.438
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green165-0.3110.140
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting165-0.480-0.360
    Average Strokes Gained: Total162-0.901-0.124

    Buckley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Buckley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.038 (98th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.6 yards ranks 63rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Buckley sports a -0.147 mark that ranks 132nd on TOUR. He ranks 74th with a 67.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Buckley has delivered a -0.480 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 165th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 155th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.54, and he ranks 145th by breaking par 20.83% of the time.
    • Buckley has earned 100 FedExCup Regular Season points (173rd) this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Buckley as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

