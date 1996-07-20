Exempt status
-
Korn Ferry Tour: Top 75 Regular Season (thru 2020)
JOINED TOUR
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
- 2020 Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper
PLAYOFF RECORD
KORN FERRY TOUR (0-1)
-
2019 Lost to Xinjun Zhang, Lincoln Land Championship presented by LRS
Personal
- Is an accomplished hockey player and was his high school team's best defenseman award winner three times.
- His aspirations include working in private wealth management and golfing with clients.
- All four of his family members are going to have played Division I golf.
- His earliest golf memories include carrying a set of Snoopy golf clubs when he was age 3 and watching his dad on the putting green.
- He's passionate about the The First Tee of Chicago.
Special Interests
- Ice hockey, traveling, outdoor activities
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
Career Highlights
2020 Season
-
Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper: Spurred by a final-round 9-under 63, finished the Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper T9 at 16-under 272.
-
Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank: Fired rounds of 65-68-69-64 to finish T5 at 18-under 266 at the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank.
-
El Bosque Mexico Championship by INNOVA: Fired four rounds under-par at the El Bosque Mexico Championship by INNOVA to finish T4 at 11-under 277.
-
Country Club de Bogota Championship: Held a share of the 18-hole lead after opening with a 7-under 63 at the Country Club de Bogota Championship. Finished the week T27 at 10-under 273.
-
Panama Championship: Used rounds of 67-70-67-69 to finish T7 at 7-under 273 at the Panama Championship.
-
The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay: After opening with rounds of 67-66 to hold a seven-stroke advantage after 36 holes, eventually finished T2 at 7-under 281 at The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay.
2019 Season
Finished the season at No. 72 on the Regular Season points list. Recorded two top-25s in 13 starts, including a season-best runner-up finish at the Lincoln Land Championship presented by LRS. Finished at No. 92 in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.
-
Lincoln Land Championship presented by LRS: In just his second career start on the Korn Ferry Tour, carded rounds of 65-63 on the weekend to enter a playoff with Xinjun Zhang before falling on the third hole at the Lincoln Land Championship presented by LRS. The runner-up was the highest finish of his Korn Ferry Tour career, while the final-round 63 also set a new career low.
-
Canada Life Open: One of only three players to break 70 in each round of the event at Point Grey G&CC, making seven birdies offset by just a single bogey during his final round to finish the event with a 66, his best score of the week. Finished T4 with Lorens Chan, three shots behind winner Jake Knapp.
2018 Season
Made seven cuts in 11 Mackenzie Tour starts, closing the year with three top-25 finishes to place 40th on the Order of Merit.
-
Bayview Place DCBank Open presented by Times Colonist: In only his second career Mackenzie Tour start, made his presence felt with a 67-67 start at Uplands GC. Went to the weekend and matched his 6-under start with scores of 66-68 to T4 with Greyson Sigg.
Amateur Highlights
- Was a first-team all-Big Ten selection his senior season and a member of the Ping Midwest All-Region team. Led the Wildcats in five different statistical categories during his final season in Evanston, including a 72.19 stroke average and most birdies (98
- Was the No. 1-ranked junior golfer in Oregon who won two AJGA tournaments between ages 15 and 17. Led his high school team to three consecutive state championships. Named the 2011 Oregon Boys Player of the Year and the 2012 individual state high school ch