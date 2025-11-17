PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Dylan Wu betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Dylan Wu of the United States plays his shot from the 10th tee during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 14, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Dylan Wu missed the cut at The RSM Classic in 2024 after shooting 2-over. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2025 RSM Classic.

    Latest odds for Wu at The RSM Classic.

    Wu's recent history at The RSM Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC68-76+2
    2023T4670-68-70-67-7
    2022T5166-72-68-72-4

    At The RSM Classic

    • In Wu's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Wu's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 46th at 7-under.
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Wu's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1871-69-68-72-4--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenDQ70-71-1--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC73-72+5--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT5467-69-70-71-76.100
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT5969-66-71-69-54.800
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT7070-70-74-70+42.900
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT4566-71-73-70-45.911
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-71-2--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT463-69-63-68-2572.750

    Wu's recent performances

    • Wu has two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 25-under.
    • Wu has an average of 0.172 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.400 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Wu has averaged -0.776 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Wu's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.2330.172
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.173-0.400
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.1180.151
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.374-0.699
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.663-0.776

    Wu's advanced stats and rankings

    • Wu is ranked 170th with 129 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2025.
    • Wu posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.233 in 2025, while his average Driving Distance of 297.3 yards provided consistent length off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2025, Wu sported a -0.173 mark. He maintained a 67.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Wu delivered a -0.374 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2025. In addition, he averaged 29.43 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 20.56% of the time with a 15.69% Bogey Avoidance rate.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

