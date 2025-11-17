Dylan Wu betting profile: The RSM Classic
Dylan Wu of the United States plays his shot from the 10th tee during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 14, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Dylan Wu missed the cut at The RSM Classic in 2024 after shooting 2-over. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2025 RSM Classic.
Wu's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|68-76
|+2
|2023
|T46
|70-68-70-67
|-7
|2022
|T51
|66-72-68-72
|-4
At The RSM Classic
- In Wu's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Wu's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 46th at 7-under.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Wu's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T18
|71-69-68-72
|-4
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|DQ
|70-71
|-1
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T54
|67-69-70-71
|-7
|6.100
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T59
|69-66-71-69
|-5
|4.800
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T70
|70-70-74-70
|+4
|2.900
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T45
|66-71-73-70
|-4
|5.911
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T4
|63-69-63-68
|-25
|72.750
Wu's recent performances
- Wu has two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 25-under.
- Wu has an average of 0.172 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.400 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Wu has averaged -0.776 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Wu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.233
|0.172
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.173
|-0.400
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.118
|0.151
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.374
|-0.699
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.663
|-0.776
Wu's advanced stats and rankings
- Wu is ranked 170th with 129 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2025.
- Wu posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.233 in 2025, while his average Driving Distance of 297.3 yards provided consistent length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2025, Wu sported a -0.173 mark. He maintained a 67.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Wu delivered a -0.374 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2025. In addition, he averaged 29.43 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 20.56% of the time with a 15.69% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.