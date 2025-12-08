PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
Dylan Wu betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

Dylan Wu of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the first round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 13, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

    Dylan Wu has not competed in the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in the last five years. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14 looking to secure his playing privileges for the upcoming season.

    Latest odds for Wu at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • This is Wu's first time competing in the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in the past five years.
    • Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Wu's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC70-69-3--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1871-69-68-72-4--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenDQ70-71-1--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC73-72+5--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT5467-69-70-71-76.1
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT5969-66-71-69-54.8
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT7070-70-74-70+42.9
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT4566-71-73-70-45.9
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-71-2--

    Wu's recent performances

    • Wu has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 4-under.
    • Wu has an average of 0.181 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.218 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Wu has averaged -0.741 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Wu's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.1710.181
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.171-0.218
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.087-0.156
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.463-0.548
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.718-0.741

    Wu's advanced stats and rankings

    • Wu posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.171 in 2025, while his average Driving Distance of 297.7 yards showed his length off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2025, Wu sported a -0.171 mark. He recorded a 68.12% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Wu delivered a -0.463 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2025. In addition, he averaged 29.52 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 20.50% of the time with a 15.48% Bogey Avoidance rate.
    • Wu earned 129 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2025, ranking 169th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

