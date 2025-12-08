Dylan Wu betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Dylan Wu of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the first round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 13, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)
Dylan Wu has not competed in the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in the last five years. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14 looking to secure his playing privileges for the upcoming season.
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- This is Wu's first time competing in the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in the past five years.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Wu's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T18
|71-69-68-72
|-4
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|DQ
|70-71
|-1
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T54
|67-69-70-71
|-7
|6.1
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T59
|69-66-71-69
|-5
|4.8
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T70
|70-70-74-70
|+4
|2.9
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T45
|66-71-73-70
|-4
|5.9
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
Wu's recent performances
- Wu has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 4-under.
- Wu has an average of 0.181 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.218 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Wu has averaged -0.741 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Wu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.171
|0.181
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.171
|-0.218
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.087
|-0.156
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.463
|-0.548
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.718
|-0.741
Wu's advanced stats and rankings
- Wu posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.171 in 2025, while his average Driving Distance of 297.7 yards showed his length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2025, Wu sported a -0.171 mark. He recorded a 68.12% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Wu delivered a -0.463 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2025. In addition, he averaged 29.52 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 20.50% of the time with a 15.48% Bogey Avoidance rate.
- Wu earned 129 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2025, ranking 169th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
