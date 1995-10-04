×
Danny Walker
6  ft, 0  in
183 cm
Height
170 lbs
77 kg
Weight
25
AGE
2018
Turned Pro
University of Virginia (2018, Economics)
College
Bradenton, Florida
Birthplace
  Korn Ferry Tour: Finishers 76-100 on Regular Season points list and additional Qualifying Tournament finishers (thru 2020)

JOINED TOUR

  Korn Ferry Tour: 2019

Forme Tour Victories (1)

  • 2018 Freedom 55 Financial Championship

Personal

  • Walk-up song would be "Sabotage" by the Beastie Boys.
  • Best early golf memory was being at Bay Hill on Sunday for Tiger Woods' win in 2012.

Special Interests

  • Guitar, fishing

Career Highlights

2020 Season

Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in four tournaments and making two cuts. Finished the season 90th on the points list.

2019 Season

Finished the season at No. 123 on the Regular Season points list. Recorded two top-25s in 22 starts, including a season-best solo-sixth at the Wichita Open Supporting Wichita's Youth.

  • Wichita Open Supporting Wichita's Youth: Fired four rounds in the 60s to finish solo-sixth for the week in Wichita. The result was good for his first career top-10 on the Korn Ferry Tour.

2018 Season

Played in all 12 Mackenzie Tour events, making seven cuts, recording a win at the season-ending Freedom 55 Financial Championship and adding one other top-10 finish. Ended the year No. 7 on the Order of Merit, earning an exemption into the final stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School and Mackenzie Tour status for the 2019 season.

  • Web.com Tour Qualifying Tournament: Shot a 27-under 261, including a final-round 9-under 63 to earn medalist honors by one stroke and gain fully exempt status on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2019.
  • Freedom 55 Financial Championship: Made only one bogey at the year's final event to pick up his first professional victory. Made five birdies on the front nine Sunday at Highland CC to take the outright lead before adding another on the back side to shoot 64 and win by two strokes. The victory moved him from No. 51 to No. 7 on the Order of Merit and into Korn Ferry Tour Q-School Finals.
  • Lethbridge Paradise Canyon Open: Shot a bogey-free 66 Sunday to finish T9.

Amateur Highlights

  • AA Florida high school state champion (2010, as a freshman).
  • Won the 2016 South Beach International Amateur.
  • Was a two-time Academic All-American in college.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2018