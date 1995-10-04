|
Danny Walker
Full Name
6 ft, 0 in
183 cm
Height
170 lbs
77 kg
Weight
October 04, 1995
Birthday
25
AGE
Bradenton, Florida
Birthplace
Bradenton, Florida
Residence
Single
Family
University of Virginia (2018, Economics)
College
2018
Turned Pro
$102,646
Career Earnings
Bradenton, FL, United States
City Plays From
Exempt status
JOINED TOUR
Forme Tour Victories (1)
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2020 Season
Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in four tournaments and making two cuts. Finished the season 90th on the points list.
2019 Season
Finished the season at No. 123 on the Regular Season points list. Recorded two top-25s in 22 starts, including a season-best solo-sixth at the Wichita Open Supporting Wichita's Youth.
2018 Season
Played in all 12 Mackenzie Tour events, making seven cuts, recording a win at the season-ending Freedom 55 Financial Championship and adding one other top-10 finish. Ended the year No. 7 on the Order of Merit, earning an exemption into the final stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School and Mackenzie Tour status for the 2019 season.
Amateur Highlights
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE