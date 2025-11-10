Danny Walker betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Walker posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.035 (114th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.0 yards ranked 46th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Walker sported a -0.102 mark that ranked 123rd on TOUR. He ranked 137th with a 65.13% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Walker delivered a 0.185 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 52nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 37th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.55, and he ranked 17th by breaking par 24.44% of the time.