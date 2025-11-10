Danny Walker betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Danny Walker missed the cut when he last played in this tournament in 2021. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 with hopes of making a stronger showing this time around in the 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Walker's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2021
|MC
|73-73
|+4
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Walker's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2021, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Walker's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T61
|74-66-70-73
|-1
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|75
|80-69-75-68
|+8
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T3
|65-68-67-69
|-19
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
Walker's recent performances
- Walker has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 19-under.
- Walker has an average of -0.195 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.790 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Walker has averaged -0.916 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Walker's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|114
|-0.035
|-0.195
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|123
|-0.102
|-0.790
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|90
|0.000
|-0.504
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|52
|0.185
|0.573
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|101
|0.048
|-0.916
Walker's advanced stats and rankings
- Walker posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.035 (114th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.0 yards ranked 46th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Walker sported a -0.102 mark that ranked 123rd on TOUR. He ranked 137th with a 65.13% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Walker delivered a 0.185 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 52nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 37th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.55, and he ranked 17th by breaking par 24.44% of the time.
- Walker has earned 411 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks him 98th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Walker as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
