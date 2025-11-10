PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
Danny Walker betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Danny Walker missed the cut when he last played in this tournament in 2021. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 with hopes of making a stronger showing this time around in the 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Latest odds for Walker at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Walker's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2021MC73-73+4

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • In Walker's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2021, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Walker's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT6174-66-70-73-1--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent Classic7580-69-75-68+8--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT365-68-67-69-19--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC75-75+6--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-69+1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC68-73-1--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-71+3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC72-71-1--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC70-70E--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-70+3--

    Walker's recent performances

    • Walker has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 19-under.
    • Walker has an average of -0.195 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.790 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Walker has averaged -0.916 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Walker's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee114-0.035-0.195
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green123-0.102-0.790
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green900.000-0.504
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting520.1850.573
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1010.048-0.916

    Walker's advanced stats and rankings

    • Walker posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.035 (114th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.0 yards ranked 46th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Walker sported a -0.102 mark that ranked 123rd on TOUR. He ranked 137th with a 65.13% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Walker delivered a 0.185 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 52nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 37th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.55, and he ranked 17th by breaking par 24.44% of the time.
    • Walker has earned 411 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks him 98th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Walker as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

