49M AGO

Danny Walker betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Danny Walker of the United States hits his second shot on the 6th hole during the second round of the Baycurrent Classic Presented by LEXUS at Yokohama Country Club on October 10, 2025 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Kenta Harada/Getty Images)

    Danny Walker has not competed at Black Desert Resort in the past five years. He'll tee off at the Ivins, Utah venue Oct. 23-26 for the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Latest odds for Walker at the Bank of Utah Championship.

    At the Bank of Utah Championship

    • This is Walker's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Walker's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent Classic7580-69-75-68+8--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT365-68-67-69-19--
    Sep. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC75-75+6--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-69+1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC68-73-1--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-71+3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC72-71-1--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC70-70E--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-70+3--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3466-67-70-75-613.067

    Walker's recent performances

    • Walker has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 19-under.
    • Walker has an average of 0.042 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.838 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Walker has averaged -0.916 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Walker's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1010.0190.042
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green980.008-0.838
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green800.030-0.566
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting740.1000.446
    Average Strokes Gained: Total870.157-0.916

    Walker's advanced stats and rankings

    • Walker posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.019 (101st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.1 yards ranked 45th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Walker sported a 0.008 mark that ranked 98th on TOUR. He ranked 108th with a 65.48% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Walker delivered a 0.100 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 74th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 52nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.64, and he ranked 18th by breaking par 24.13% of the time.
    • Walker has earned 411 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 98th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Walker as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

