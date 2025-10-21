Danny Walker betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
Danny Walker of the United States hits his second shot on the 6th hole during the second round of the Baycurrent Classic Presented by LEXUS at Yokohama Country Club on October 10, 2025 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Kenta Harada/Getty Images)
Danny Walker has not competed at Black Desert Resort in the past five years. He'll tee off at the Ivins, Utah venue Oct. 23-26 for the Bank of Utah Championship.
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- This is Walker's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Walker's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|75
|80-69-75-68
|+8
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T3
|65-68-67-69
|-19
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T34
|66-67-70-75
|-6
|13.067
Walker's recent performances
- Walker has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 19-under.
- Walker has an average of 0.042 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.838 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Walker has averaged -0.916 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Walker's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|101
|0.019
|0.042
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|98
|0.008
|-0.838
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|80
|0.030
|-0.566
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|74
|0.100
|0.446
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|87
|0.157
|-0.916
Walker's advanced stats and rankings
- Walker posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.019 (101st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.1 yards ranked 45th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Walker sported a 0.008 mark that ranked 98th on TOUR. He ranked 108th with a 65.48% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Walker delivered a 0.100 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 74th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 52nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.64, and he ranked 18th by breaking par 24.13% of the time.
- Walker has earned 411 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 98th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Walker as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
