Danny Walker betting profile: The RSM Classic
1 Min Read
Danny Walker of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 14, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)
Danny Walker will make his first appearance at The RSM Classic in the past five years when the tournament tees off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23. The event features a $7 million purse and will be played on a 7,005-yard, par-70 course in St. Simons Island, Georgia.
At The RSM Classic
- Walker has not competed in The RSM Classic in the past five years.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Walker's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+6
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T61
|74-66-70-73
|-1
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|75
|80-69-75-68
|+8
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T3
|65-68-67-69
|-19
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
Walker's recent performances
- Walker has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 19-under.
- Walker has an average of -0.137 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.763 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Walker has averaged -0.721 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Walker's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|115
|-0.035
|-0.137
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|124
|-0.102
|-0.763
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|91
|0.000
|-0.578
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|52
|0.185
|0.757
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|102
|0.048
|-0.721
Walker's advanced stats and rankings
- Walker posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.035 (115th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.6 yards ranked 52nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Walker sported a -0.102 mark that ranked 124th on TOUR. He ranked 149th with a 64.68% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Walker delivered a 0.185 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 52nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 37th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.54, and he ranked 22nd by breaking par 24.13% of the time.
- Walker has earned 411 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 98th. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 18.08% ranks 163rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Walker as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.