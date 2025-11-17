The Five: Who has most at stake at The RSM Classic, final FedExCup Fall event

The former Texas standout hasn’t lived up to the immense potential he touted as a junior, but the 30-year-old has been a staple on the PGA TOUR since 2017. In each of the last three years, he finished inside the top 85 of the FedExCup. Hossler’s 2025 doesn’t look too different from those other years, except for one glaring omission: He doesn’t have the one great week to buoy his other consistent finishes. In each of the last three years, Hossler has recorded at least one top-three finish that provided the lion's share of his FedExCup points. This year, he’s made 20 cuts and amassed eight top 25s but just one top 10.