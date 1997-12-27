Exempt status
-
PGA TOUR: Top 125 in 2019-20 FedExCup standings (thru 2020-21)
JOINED TOUR
National Teams
Personal
- Attended Leesville Road High School in Raleigh, North Carolina, the same school as fellow PGA TOUR player Grayson Murray and American Idol season two runner-up Clay Aiken .
- While studying actuarial math at Clemson, received the Outstanding Freshman Award from the College of Science's department of mathematical sciences.
- His grandfather worked in the Pentagon. His father, John, has been the biggest influence on his golf career, along with his mother Jude's unconditional support. Has one sister, named Karma.
- Won the 2017 U.S. Amateur on the first playoff hole against Doug Ghim at The Riviera Country Club. Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney called him the night before the championship match and again to congratulate him on the victory.
- Is a huge Clemson football and baseball fan.
- Has a passion for the stock market.
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
- Palmetto Championship at Congaree: Finished T2 at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, marking best finish since a solo-second at the 2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic.
- Safeway Open: Shot a final-round 62 to finish T3 at the Safeway Open. Marked his first career 18-hole score of 62 or better and tied Harry Higgs (R2) for the lowest score of the week.
Career Highlights
2021 Season
-
Palmetto Championship at Congaree: Finished T2 at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, marking best finish since a solo-second at the 2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic.
-
Safeway Open: Shot a final-round 62 to finish T3 at the Safeway Open. Marked his first career 18-hole score of 62 or better and tied Harry Higgs (R2) for the lowest score of the week.
2020 Season
Qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs in his first season as a full-time PGA TOUR member, finishing the season No. 71 in the FedExCup standings, six points out of the BMW Championship. Collected one top-10, a T3 at the Wyndham Championship, and made 17 cuts in 24 starts.
-
Wyndham Championship: Finished T3 at the Wyndham Championship, his second career top-10 on TOUR. Led the field in Driving Accuracy Percentage (87.50%).
-
Rocket Mortgage Classic: Coming off a runner-up in 2019, held a share of the 18-hole lead at the Rocket Mortgage Classic before finishing T21. Marked his first lead/co-lead after any round on the PGA TOUR.
2019 Season
-
Rocket Mortgage Classic: After advancing through the Monday Qualifier, finished second at the inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic, earning enough non-member FedExCup points to qualify for Special Temporary Membership. Received one of two exemptions to The Open Championship through The Open Qualifying Series.
-
Bayview Place DCBank Open presented by Times Colonist: Opened with rounds of 64-65-65 and took a two-stroke lead into the final round. Battled Paul Barjon throughout the final day. Made a late charge with back-to-back birdies on Nos. 16 and 17 but finished the tournament one stroke short at Uplands GC, finishing alone in second place.
-
Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-Central: Earned Mackenzie Tour status with a T6 finish at TPC San Antonio. Fired an opening-round 67 and finished the week with a 68, a round that included eight birdies.
2018 Season
In three PGA TOUR events in his first year as a professional, made one cut while making one other on the Korn Ferry Tour in limited starts.
Amateur Highlights
- Two-down with two holes to play at the 2017 U.S. Amateur, made an eagle followed by a birdie before winning the tournament on the first playoff hole at Riviera GC in Pacific Palisdades, Calif.
- Enjoyed 11 top-10 finishes in 20 collegiate tournaments while playing for Clemson University.
- Was part of the U.S. Walker Cup-winning team in 2017.