Doc Redman betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
1 Min Read
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Doc Redman will compete in the Bank of Utah Championship for the first time in recent years as the tournament takes place at Black Desert Resort Oct. 23-26. The event will be held in Ivins, Utah, with a total purse of $6 million.
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- This is Redman's first time competing in the Bank of Utah Championship in the past five years.
- Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Redman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T9
|75-65-65-67
|-16
|--
Redman's recent performances
- Redman has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 16-under.
- Redman has an average of 0.086 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.830 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Redman has averaged 0.588 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Redman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.532
|0.086
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|2.173
|0.830
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.000
|-0.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.705
|-0.318
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|2.000
|0.588
Redman's advanced stats and rankings
- Redman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.532 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.0 yards demonstrates solid length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Redman sported a 2.173 mark. He posted a 79.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Redman delivered a -0.705 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 28.25 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 26.39% of the time with an 8.33% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Redman as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.