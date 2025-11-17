PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Doc Redman betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Doc Redman of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 25, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

    Doc Redman finished tied for 64th at four-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2023. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with hopes of improving upon his recent results at The RSM Classic.

    Latest odds for Redman at The RSM Classic.

    Redman's recent history at The RSM Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T6470-68-73-67-4
    2022MC65-75-2
    2021MC72-72+2
    2020T2366-67-66-73-10

    At The RSM Classic

    • In Redman's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2023, he finished tied for 64th after posting a score of four-under.
    • Redman's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for 23rd at 10-under.
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Redman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT2068-68-68-68-12--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT975-65-65-67-16--

    Redman's recent performances

    • Redman has finished in the top ten once and in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 16-under.
    • Redman has an average of 0.232 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.682 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Redman has averaged 0.790 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Redman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.4350.232
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-1.3430.682
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.0920.027
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.096-0.152
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-1.7730.790

    Redman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Redman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.435 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.4 yards provides solid length off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Redman sported a 1.343 mark. He posted a 78.47% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Redman delivered a -0.096 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 29.00 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 27.08% of the time with a 10.42% Bogey Avoidance rate.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Redman as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

