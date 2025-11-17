Doc Redman betting profile: The RSM Classic

Redman has finished in the top ten once and in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 16-under.

Redman has an average of 0.232 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.682 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.