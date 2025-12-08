PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
3H AGO

Doc Redman betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Doc Redman of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort on November 22, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Doc Redman finished tied for 26th at one-over in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14 with hopes of improving upon his last performance at the 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Latest odds for Redman at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Redman's recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2668-75-70-68+1
    2023T766-71-71-66-6

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • In Redman's most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2024, he finished tied for 26th after posting a score of one-over.
    • Redman's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for seventh at six-under.
    • Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at nine-under.

    Redman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT1865-66-69-65-17--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT2068-68-68-68-12--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT975-65-65-67-16--

    Redman's recent performances

    • Redman has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 16-under.
    • Redman has an average of 0.338 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.514 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Redman has averaged 0.877 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Redman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.6120.338
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.9310.514
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.179-0.101
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.2290.126
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-1.5940.877

    Redman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Redman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.612 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.5 yards shows solid power off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Redman sported a 0.931 mark. He hit greens in regulation at an 80.56% rate.
    • On the greens, Redman delivered a 0.229 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 29.33 putts per round, and he broke par 27.31% of the time with an 8.80% bogey avoidance rate.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Redman as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

