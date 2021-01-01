×
Carson Young
United States
5  ft, 10  in
178 cm
Height
155 lbs
70 kg
Weight
26
AGE
2017
Turned Pro
Clemson University 2017, Marketing
College
Anderson, South Carolina
Birthplace
JOINED TOUR

  • Forme Tour: 2020

Additional Victories (1)

  • 2020 Jacksonville Championship (LOCALiQ Series)

Personal

  • Says he is a first-ballot Mario Kart 64 Hall of Famer.
  • Always leaves his sweater on when he’s making birdies, no matter how hot it gets.
  • Wife, Riley, is a talented photographer.

Special Interests

  • Snowboarding

Career Highlights

2020 Season

Was the picture of consistency on the LOCALiQ Series, playing in seven of the eight tournaments, missing no cuts, winning once and adding three additional top-10s to finish third on the final points list.

  • LOCALiQ Series Championship (LOCALiQ Series): Closed his remarkably consistent season with another top-10, this time a T8 at TPC Sugarloaf in mid-November. Cooled on the weekend after a 70-66 start. Played his final 36 holes in 2-over to tie Hayden Shieh, Patrick Newcomb, Andrew Dorn and David Sanders.
  • The Challenge at Harbor Hills (LOCALiQ Series): Followed his Jacksonville Championship win with another solid performance, turning in a T10 at Harbor Hills CC on the strength of three sub-70 rounds, including a second-round 65.
  • Jacksonville Championship (LOCALiQ Series): Sunk a 25-footer on the first playoff hole to win at Hidden Hills GC, three months after he won an Unbridled Tour event in a playoff, also at Hidden Hills, on the same hole. Opened with a course-record-tying 63 but stumbled on day two, with a 1-over 72. Recovered with a bogey-free, 5-under 66 on the final day, just missing a birdie putt on the 54th hole that would have given him the title outright. Moved to No. 2 in the Race to The Bahamas standings with two tournaments to play. His winning birdie putt came, the just creeped into the hole, came after Rowin Caron missed his birdie effort from 45 feet and David Pastore valiantly chipped from off the green, almost holing his shot.
  • Alpharetta Classic (LOCALiQ Series): Opened with a 1-under 71 then peeled off rounds of 65-65 to finish T4 with amateur Yuxin Lin at The GC of Georgia.
  • Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA East 1: Opened and closed with 2-under 70s at Mission Inn Resort and Club in early March to finish T7 with Dylan Meyer and Trey Shirley. He will be exempt for the first half of the Forme Tour season.

Amateur Highlights

  • After winning the 2013 South Carolina Amateur, captured the title again in 2016, taking a three-stroke win over Andrew Novak, finishing at 11-under par over the four days.
  • Was a two-time All-Atlantic Coast Conference first-team selection each of his final two seasons at Clemson.
  • At the 2016 Carolinas Amateur, opened with a 76 then shot consecutive rounds of 67-64-68 to finish regulation tied for first with Christian Sease at the CC of Charleston. The final round consisted of a six-hour weather delay followed by a four-hole playoff , where Sease prevailed with a bogey on the course’s 18th hole.
  • Won his first collegiate title, capturing the 2016 Furman Invitational, finishing at 11-under 205 for the 54-hole event.
  • As a prep, won the individual state championship back to back in his junior and senior years at Pendleton High School in Pendleton, S.C. His team won the state title his junior year and finished second during his final high school, year.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE

  • Forme Tour: 2020