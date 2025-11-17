Carson Young betting profile: The RSM Classic
1 Min Read
Carson Young of the United States lines up a putt on the sixth green during the final round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 09, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Carson Young finished tied for 35th at seven-under in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic in 2024. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2025 RSM Classic.
Young's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T35
|70-71-70-64
|-7
|2023
|MC
|73-69
|E
At The RSM Classic
- In Young's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 35th after posting a score of seven-under.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Young's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T55
|69-73-71-74
|+3
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T6
|67-65-63-68
|-25
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|72-78
|+8
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T38
|68-69-71-70
|-10
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T60
|68-68-70-72
|-2
|4.900
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T28
|72-65-65-69
|-13
|23.955
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T5
|67-68-69-64
|-16
|90.000
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-78
|+5
|--
Young's recent performances
- Young has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 16-under.
- Young has an average of -0.265 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.280 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Young has averaged -0.462 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Young's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|59
|0.194
|-0.265
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|84
|0.097
|0.280
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|171
|-0.345
|-0.328
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|121
|-0.091
|-0.148
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|129
|-0.145
|-0.462
Young's advanced stats and rankings
- Young posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.194 (59th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.8 yards ranked 162nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Young sported a 0.097 mark that ranked 84th on TOUR. He ranked 33rd with a 69.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Young delivered a -0.091 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 121st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 111th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.08, and he ranked 84th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Young has earned 285 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 128th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.