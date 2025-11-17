PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
3H AGO

Carson Young betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Carson Young of the United States lines up a putt on the sixth green during the final round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 09, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Carson Young finished tied for 35th at seven-under in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic in 2024. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2025 RSM Classic.

    Latest odds for Young at The RSM Classic.

    Young's recent history at The RSM Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3570-71-70-64-7
    2023MC73-69E

    At The RSM Classic

    • In Young's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 35th after posting a score of seven-under.
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Young's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT5569-73-71-74+3--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT667-65-63-68-25--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC72-78+8--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT3868-69-71-70-10--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC73-71E--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT6068-68-70-72-24.900
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2872-65-65-69-1323.955
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC73-74+7--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT567-68-69-64-1690.000
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-78+5--

    Young's recent performances

    • Young has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 16-under.
    • Young has an average of -0.265 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.280 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Young has averaged -0.462 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Young's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee590.194-0.265
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green840.0970.280
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green171-0.345-0.328
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting121-0.091-0.148
    Average Strokes Gained: Total129-0.145-0.462

    Young's advanced stats and rankings

    • Young posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.194 (59th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.8 yards ranked 162nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Young sported a 0.097 mark that ranked 84th on TOUR. He ranked 33rd with a 69.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Young delivered a -0.091 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 121st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 111th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.08, and he ranked 84th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
    • Young has earned 285 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 128th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

