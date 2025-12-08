Carson Young betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Carson Young of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 21, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Carson Young has not competed in this tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida from Dec. 11-14 with his sights set on success at the 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- This is Young's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Young's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-65
|-6
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T55
|69-73-71-74
|+3
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T6
|67-65-63-68
|-25
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|72-78
|+8
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T38
|68-69-71-70
|-10
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T60
|68-68-70-72
|-2
|4.900
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T28
|72-65-65-69
|-13
|23.955
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T5
|67-68-69-64
|-16
|90.000
Young's recent performances
- Young has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 16-under.
- Young has an average of -0.418 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.024 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Young has averaged -0.652 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Young's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|64
|0.170
|-0.418
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|88
|0.072
|0.024
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|169
|-0.318
|-0.277
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|125
|-0.120
|0.020
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|135
|-0.196
|-0.652
Young's advanced stats and rankings
- Young posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.170 (64th) in 2025, while his average Driving Distance of 294.8 yards ranked 161st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2025, Young sported a 0.072 mark that ranked 88th on TOUR. He ranked 36th with a 69.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Young delivered a -0.120 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2025, which placed him 125th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 103rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.05, and he ranked 78th by breaking par 22.44% of the time.
- Young earned 285 FedExCup Regular Season points (127th) and has posted a Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.46% (48th) in 2025.
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.