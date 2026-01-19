Carson Young betting profile: The American Express

Young has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 25-under.

Young has an average of -0.418 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.024 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Young has an average of -0.277 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.020 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.