54M AGO

Carson Young betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Carson Young finished tied for 29th at 14-under in his most recent appearance at The American Express in 2025. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 The American Express.

    Latest odds for Young at The American Express.

    Young's recent history at The American Express

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T2965-68-70-71-14
    2024T1770-64-68-65-21
    2023MC67-68-74-7

    At The American Express

    • In Young's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he finished tied for 29th after posting a score of 14-under.
    • Young's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 17th at 21-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Young's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 14, 2026The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise IslandT7065-71-72-72-82.85
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC71-65-6--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT5569-73-71-74+3--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT667-65-63-68-25--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC72-78+8--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT3868-69-71-70-10--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC73-71E--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT6068-68-70-72-24.90
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2872-65-65-69-1323.96
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipT175-11-6-929.00

    Young's recent performances

    • Young has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 25-under.
    • Young has an average of -0.418 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.024 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Young has an average of -0.277 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.020 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Young has averaged -0.652 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Young's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.418
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.024
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.277
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.020
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.652

    Young's advanced stats and rankings

    • Young has posted an average of -0.418 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Young has averaged 0.024 in his past five tournaments.
    • On and around the greens, Young has delivered averages of 0.020 Strokes Gained: Putting and -0.277 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    Purse breakdown: What are payouts for The American Express?

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    New on TOUR: Titleist releases Vokey SM11 wedges focused on three fundamentals

    Equipment
    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    Points and payouts: See what each player earned at Sony Open

    Golfbet News
