Carson Young betting profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
Carson Young finished tied for 29th at 14-under in his most recent appearance at The American Express in 2025. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 The American Express.
Young's recent history at The American Express
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T29
|65-68-70-71
|-14
|2024
|T17
|70-64-68-65
|-21
|2023
|MC
|67-68-74
|-7
At The American Express
- In Young's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he finished tied for 29th after posting a score of 14-under.
- Young's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 17th at 21-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Young's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 14, 2026
|The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise Island
|T70
|65-71-72-72
|-8
|2.85
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-65
|-6
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T55
|69-73-71-74
|+3
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T6
|67-65-63-68
|-25
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|72-78
|+8
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T38
|68-69-71-70
|-10
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T60
|68-68-70-72
|-2
|4.90
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T28
|72-65-65-69
|-13
|23.96
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|T17
|5-11-6-9
|29.00
Young's recent performances
- Young has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 25-under.
- Young has an average of -0.418 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.024 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Young has an average of -0.277 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.020 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Young has averaged -0.652 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Young's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.418
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.024
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.277
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.020
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.652
Young's advanced stats and rankings
- Young has posted an average of -0.418 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Young has averaged 0.024 in his past five tournaments.
- On and around the greens, Young has delivered averages of 0.020 Strokes Gained: Putting and -0.277 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.