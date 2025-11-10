Carson Young betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Carson Young of the United States lines up a putt on the sixth green during the final round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 09, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Carson Young finished tied for 62nd at one-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Young's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T62
|68-72-70-73
|-1
|2023
|MC
|70-71
|-1
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Young's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 62nd after posting a score of one-under.
- Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Young's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T6
|67-65-63-68
|-25
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|72-78
|+8
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T38
|68-69-71-70
|-10
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T60
|68-68-70-72
|-2
|4.900
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T28
|72-65-65-69
|-13
|23.955
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T5
|67-68-69-64
|-16
|90.000
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-78
|+5
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T52
|69-68-71-66
|-6
|6.257
Young's recent performances
- Young has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 16-under.
- Young has an average of -0.095 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.235 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Young has averaged -0.513 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Young's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|58
|0.194
|-0.095
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|83
|0.097
|0.235
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|169
|-0.345
|-0.217
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|120
|-0.091
|-0.435
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|128
|-0.145
|-0.513
Young's advanced stats and rankings
- Young posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.194 (58th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.2 yards ranked 152nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Young sported a 0.097 mark that ranked 83rd on TOUR. He ranked 33rd with a 69.60% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Young delivered a -0.091 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 120th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 95th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.99, and he ranked 61st by breaking par 22.76% of the time.
- Young has earned 285 FedExCup Regular Season points (128th) this season and has maintained a Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.58% (46th).
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
