PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
35M AGO

Carson Young betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Carson Young of the United States lines up a putt on the sixth green during the final round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 09, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Carson Young of the United States lines up a putt on the sixth green during the final round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 09, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Carson Young finished tied for 62nd at one-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Latest odds for Young at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Young's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T6268-72-70-73-1
    2023MC70-71-1

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • In Young's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 62nd after posting a score of one-under.
    • Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Young's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT667-65-63-68-25--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC72-78+8--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT3868-69-71-70-10--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC73-71E--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT6068-68-70-72-24.900
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2872-65-65-69-1323.955
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC73-74+7--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT567-68-69-64-1690.000
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-78+5--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT5269-68-71-66-66.257

    Young's recent performances

    • Young has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 16-under.
    • Young has an average of -0.095 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.235 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Young has averaged -0.513 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Young's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee580.194-0.095
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green830.0970.235
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green169-0.345-0.217
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting120-0.091-0.435
    Average Strokes Gained: Total128-0.145-0.513

    Young's advanced stats and rankings

    • Young posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.194 (58th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.2 yards ranked 152nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Young sported a 0.097 mark that ranked 83rd on TOUR. He ranked 33rd with a 69.60% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Young delivered a -0.091 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 120th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 95th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.99, and he ranked 61st by breaking par 22.76% of the time.
    • Young has earned 285 FedExCup Regular Season points (128th) this season and has maintained a Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.58% (46th).

    All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Nov 10, 2025

    Jackson Suber betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Nov 10, 2025

    As last change looms, these DP World Tour players are projected to earn TOUR cards

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Nov 10, 2025

    Trevor Cone betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    World Wide Technology Championship

    1

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -29
    R4
    -9

    -29

    1

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -29
    R4
    -9

    T2

    Chad Ramey
    USA
    C. Ramey
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -7

    -27

    T2

    USA
    C. Ramey
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -7

    T2

    Sami Valimaki
    FIN
    S. Valimaki
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -8

    -27

    T2

    FIN
    S. Valimaki
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Garrick Higgo
    RSA
    G. Higgo
    Tot
    -26
    R4
    -4

    -26

    T4

    RSA
    G. Higgo
    Tot
    -26
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Trevor Cone
    USA
    T. Cone
    Tot
    -26
    R4
    -6

    -26

    T4

    USA
    T. Cone
    Tot
    -26
    R4
    -6

    T6

    Patrick Rodgers
    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -8

    -25

    T6

    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -8
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW