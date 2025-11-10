Carson Young betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Young has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 16-under.

Young has an average of -0.095 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.235 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.