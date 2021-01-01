×
Kyle Westmoreland

Full Name

6  ft, 3  in

190 cm

Height

220 lbs

--

Weight

September 20, 1991

Birthday

29

AGE

Lewisville, Texas

Birthplace

Katy, Texas

Residence

Wife: Erin

Family

$34,839

Career Earnings

Colorado Springs, CO

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • Forme Tour: 2020

Personal

  • Earned five collegiate wins at the United States Air Force Academy.

Special Interests

  • All sports, fitness

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

  • L&J Golf Championship at Jennings Mill Country Club: Took the second-round lead, thanks to his 7-under 65, and was in contention all week at the Forme Tour’s inaugural event in Watkinsville, Georgia. Couldn’t maintain his momentum, finishing 1-over for his final 36 holes to fall into a T10 with Quade Cummins, Andrew Dorn, Austin Morrison and Charles Huntzinger.
  • U.S. Open: Qualified for his first major championship and made it to the weekend at Torrey Pines GC. Shot rounds of 71-73-78-76 to T68 with Wilco Nienaber.

Career Highlights

2021 Season

  • L&J Golf Championship at Jennings Mill Country Club: Took the second-round lead, thanks to his 7-under 65, and was in contention all week at the Forme Tour’s inaugural event in Watkinsville, Georgia. Couldn’t maintain his momentum, finishing 1-over for his final 36 holes to fall into a T10 with Quade Cummins, Andrew Dorn, Austin Morrison and Charles Huntzinger.
  • U.S. Open: Qualified for his first major championship and made it to the weekend at Torrey Pines GC. Shot rounds of 71-73-78-76 to T68 with Wilco Nienaber.

2020 Season

Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in seven tournaments and making one cut. Finished the season 160th on the points list. Made two PGA TOUR starts, missing the cut in both. Also missed the cut in his lone Korn Ferry Tour appearance.

  • Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA Central: Shot par or better three out of fours round at TPC San Antonio, earning six guaranteed Forme Tour starts following a final-round 70 and a T6 with Steven Chervony.

2019 Season

Saw action in three Korn Ferry Tour tournaments, making two cuts.

2017 Season

Missed the cut in both of his Korn Ferry Tour events.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE

  • Forme Tour: 2020