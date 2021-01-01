|
Kyle Westmoreland
Full Name
6 ft, 3 in
190 cm
Height
220 lbs
--
Weight
September 20, 1991
Birthday
29
AGE
Lewisville, Texas
Birthplace
Katy, Texas
Residence
Wife: Erin
Family
$34,839
Career Earnings
Colorado Springs, CO
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Personal
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
Career Highlights
2021 Season
2020 Season
Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in seven tournaments and making one cut. Finished the season 160th on the points list. Made two PGA TOUR starts, missing the cut in both. Also missed the cut in his lone Korn Ferry Tour appearance.
2019 Season
Saw action in three Korn Ferry Tour tournaments, making two cuts.
2017 Season
Missed the cut in both of his Korn Ferry Tour events.
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE