4H AGO

Kyle Westmoreland betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kyle Westmoreland hits his tee shot on the first hole during the first round of the Compliance Solutions Championship at The Patriot Golf Club on October 2, 2025 in Owasso, Oklahoma. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

    Kyle Westmoreland missed the cut in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic in 2024. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with hopes of making the weekend this time around in the 2025 RSM Classic.

    Latest odds for Westmoreland at The RSM Classic.

    Westmoreland's recent history at The RSM Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC74-74+6
    2023MC72-68-2

    At The RSM Classic

    • In Westmoreland's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of six-over.
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Westmoreland's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-69E--
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC74-74+6--
    July 7, 2024John Deere ClassicT6165-71-72-68-8--

    Westmoreland's recent performances

    • Westmoreland had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 61st with a score of eight-under.
    • He has an average of 0.039 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Westmoreland has an average of -0.374 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.237 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Westmoreland's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.2340.039
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--2.137-0.374
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-1.4610.230
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.064-0.131
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.847-0.237

    Westmoreland's advanced stats and rankings

    • Westmoreland posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.234 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 322.8 yards reflects his length off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Westmoreland sported a -2.137 mark. He has hit 58.33% of greens in regulation.
    • On the greens, Westmoreland delivered a 0.064 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 28.00 putts per round, and he broke par 19.44% of the time with a bogey avoidance rate of 16.67%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Westmoreland as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

