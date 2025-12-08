PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Kyle Westmoreland betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Kyle Westmoreland finished tied for 50th at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in 2024. The tournament is set to take place at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14, 2025.

    Latest odds for Westmoreland at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Westmoreland's recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5072-76-65-71+4
    2023T2169-64-71-73-3

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • In Westmoreland's most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2024, he finished tied for 50th after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Westmoreland's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 21st at 3-under.
    • Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Westmoreland's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC71-70-1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-69E--
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC74-74+6--
    July 7, 2024John Deere ClassicT6165-71-72-68-8--

    Westmoreland's recent performances

    • Westmoreland's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 61st with a score of 8-under.
    • Westmoreland has an average of -0.071 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.463 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Westmoreland has averaged -0.440 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Westmoreland's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.696-0.071
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.583-0.463
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-1.0210.273
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.096-0.180
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.355-0.440

    Westmoreland's advanced stats and rankings

    • Westmoreland posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.696 this season and had an average Driving Distance of 306.9 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Westmoreland sported a -1.583 mark. He had a 62.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Westmoreland delivered a -0.096 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he had a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he broke par 18.06% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Westmoreland as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

