Kyle Westmoreland betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Kyle Westmoreland finished tied for 50th at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in 2024. The tournament is set to take place at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14, 2025.
Westmoreland's recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T50
|72-76-65-71
|+4
|2023
|T21
|69-64-71-73
|-3
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- In Westmoreland's most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2024, he finished tied for 50th after posting a score of 4-over.
- Westmoreland's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 21st at 3-under.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Westmoreland's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|July 7, 2024
|John Deere Classic
|T61
|65-71-72-68
|-8
|--
Westmoreland's recent performances
- Westmoreland's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 61st with a score of 8-under.
- Westmoreland has an average of -0.071 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.463 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Westmoreland has averaged -0.440 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Westmoreland's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.696
|-0.071
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.583
|-0.463
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|1.021
|0.273
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.096
|-0.180
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.355
|-0.440
Westmoreland's advanced stats and rankings
- Westmoreland posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.696 this season and had an average Driving Distance of 306.9 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Westmoreland sported a -1.583 mark. He had a 62.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Westmoreland delivered a -0.096 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he had a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he broke par 18.06% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Westmoreland as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
