Kyle Westmoreland betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
Kyle Westmoreland of the United States plays his shot on the fourth hole during the first round of the AdventHealth Championship 2025 at Blue Hills Country Club on May 15, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Kyle Westmoreland returns to the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, taking place June 5-8 at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina. Westmoreland will look to improve on his previous performances at this event.
Westmoreland's recent history at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|T31
|69-70-67-68
|-11
|2020
|MC
|69-73
|-1
At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
- In Westmoreland's most recent appearance at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, in 2022, he finished tied for 31st after posting a score of 11-under.
- Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.
Westmoreland's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|July 7, 2024
|John Deere Classic
|T61
|65-71-72-68
|-8
|--
Westmoreland's recent performances
- Westmoreland's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the John Deere Classic, where he tied for 61st with a score of 8-under.
Westmoreland's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.234
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-2.137
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|1.461
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.064
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.847
|-
Westmoreland's advanced stats and rankings
- Westmoreland has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.234 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 322.8 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Westmoreland has a -2.137 mark. He has a 58.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Westmoreland has delivered a 0.064 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.00, and he is breaking par 19.44% of the time.
- Westmoreland's Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 16.67% for the season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Westmoreland as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.
