Kyle Westmoreland betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 01: Kyle Westmoreland of the United States lines up a putt on the ninth hole during the third round of the UNC Health Championship presented by STITCH at Raleigh Country Club on June 01, 2024 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
Kyle Westmoreland seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open. He placed 27th at the par-70 Memorial Park Golf Course in 2022.
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Westmoreland has entered the Texas Children's Houston Open once recently (in 2022), posting a score of 2-under and finishing 27th.
- With numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third), Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Jaeger's average driving distance was 320.1 (11th in field), he hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (second).
Westmoreland's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/10/2022
|27
|68-72-69-69
|-2
Westmoreland's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Westmoreland has finished first once.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Westmoreland has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He finished with a score of 18-under in his only made cut over his last five tournaments.
- Kyle Westmoreland has averaged yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Westmoreland has an average of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Westmoreland has an average of in his past five tournaments.
Westmoreland's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|315.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|70.37%
|%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.67
|Par Breakers
|-
|36.11%
|27.31%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|28.70%
|15.28%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Westmoreland's best finishes
- Westmoreland played three tournaments last season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those three events, he made the cut two times (66.7%).
- Last season Westmoreland's best performance came at the John Deere Classic. He shot 8-under and finished 61st in that event.
Westmoreland's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Westmoreland's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|61
|65-71-72-68
|-8
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Westmoreland as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
