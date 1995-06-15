Exempt status
PGA TOUR: Tournament winner (thru 2022-23)
PGA TOUR Victories (3)
- 2019 Sanderson Farms Championship
- 2020 Safeway Open
- 2021 3M Open
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
- 2018 Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank
National Teams
Personal
- Was introduced to golf by his grandfather, Mack, a Vietnam veteran, at the age of 2. He grew up playing a par-3 course near his house called the Foothill Golf Center where the monthly pass was $50. His grandfather always reminded him "it's not where you come from, it's where you're going."
- Has one brother, Brent, and two sisters, Melissa and Madison.
- Is a First Tee alum.
- Has a tattoo of his grandparents' favorite Bible verse, Proverbs 3:6.
- Started his own foundation, The Cameron Champ Foundation, which is focused on accessible STEM education and golf development programming that fosters an environment for academic achievement and healthy living for children/youth from under-served communities.
- Calls working on cars and trucks "his escape."
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2020 Season
Claimed his second PGA TOUR victory at the Safeway Open and reached the TOUR Championship for the first time in his career, finishing the season tied for No. 24 in the FedExCup standings. Qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs for the second consecutive season. Recorded 10 top-25s and made 15 cuts in 20 starts. Finished the season second in Driving Distance (322.0) and second in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (0.999), behind Bryson DeChambeau in both categories.
PGA Championship: Earned his first top-10 in a major championship in his third appearance, finishing T10 at the PGA Championship. Led the field in Driving Distance (321.1 yards) and co-led in Par-5 Scoring Average (4.13). Qualified for the 2020 U.S. Open as one of the top three players, not otherwise exempt, in the top 10 and ties.
Safeway Open: Earned his second PGA TOUR title in his 35th career start at age 24 years, 106 days, winning the Safeway Open by one stroke over Canada’s Adam Hadwin at 17-under 271. Won in his second start of the season for the second consecutive season, also doing so at the 2018 Sanderson Farms Championship. Improved to 2-for-2 in his career with the 54-hole lead/co-lead. Became the 21st player to win twice in his first 33 professional starts on TOUR and the first to win twice before turning 25 since Bryson DeChambeau in 2018. Led the field in Driving Distance (337.1 yards), becoming the first player to do that in a tournament he won since Rory McIlroy at the 2019 RBC Canadian Open. Also led the field in Scrambling (84.2%) and Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green (2.879 per round). Grandfather, Mack, was in hospice care in Sacramento with Stage IV stomach cancer during tournament week.
2019 Season
Earned first career PGA TOUR title at the Sanderson Farms Championship and advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the first time in his career, ending the season at No. 62 in the FedExCup standings. Was one of eight rookies to qualify for the Playoffs and one of five to advance to the BMW Championship. Recorded three top-10s and made 14 cuts in 26 starts during his rookie season. Led the PGA TOUR in Driving Distance (317.9 yards).
Rocket Mortgage Classic: Shot a front-nine 28 in the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic (T46), tying the lowest nine-hole score of the season on TOUR (Chez Reavie, Carlos Ortiz, Adam Svensson). Played the first seven holes in 7-under, becoming the first player to shoot 7-under or better on the first seven holes of a round since Ted Potter, Jr. at the 2018 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Birdie/eagle streak of 7-under (Nos. 2-7) topped previous career-best (5-under/R1/2018 The RSM Classic) and tied the lowest of the season on the PGA TOUR. Previous career-best front-nine score was 31 (R2/2018 Mayakoba Golf Classic).
The RSM Classic: Played in the final group in the final round of The RSM Classic before finishing alone in sixth after a final-round 69. Entered the final round one-shot off the lead held by Charles Howell III. Marked his third top-10 in five starts since joining the PGA TOUR as an official member. Recorded 116 total birdies over the first eight events of the 2018-19 season (the most of any player), including 23 at The RSM Classic, to win RSM's Birdies Fore Love competition, earning a $300,000 donation to The Cameron Champ Foundation.
Mayakoba Golf Classic: Second-round 62 left him two strokes off the lead through 36 holes at the Mayakoba Golf Classic. Just two weeks removed from his first career PGA TOUR win at the Sanderson Farms Championship, was seeking his second victory in his 11th start as a professional after making his professional debut at Mayakoba a year earlier. Closed with a double bogey in the third round and posted two double bogeys in his last five holes of the final round for a T10 result. Led driving distance category for the week (325.1 yards).
Sanderson Farms Championship: In his ninth start on the PGA TOUR and second as an official member of the TOUR, won his first PGA TOUR title at the Sanderson Farms Championship, winning by four strokes over Corey Conners. Held at least a share of the lead after every round, highlighted by a 64 in the second round. The 21-under 267 marked the lowest winning score in the event since moving to the Country Club of Jackson in 2014. Birdied five of his last six holes in the final round to seal the victory. While warming up prior to the final round, cracked his driver head. A replacement was found before his tee time. Known for his length off the tee, led the field in Driving Distance, averaging 308 yards off the tee. Eight drives were over 340 yards, three more than the next best player.
2018 Season
Finished the Korn Ferry Tour Season with 21 starts, one win, four additional top-10s and 16 cuts made. Was 11th in the final priority-ranking order. Secured his PGA TOUR card for the 2018-19 season by finishing No. 6 on the Regular Season money list. Led the season in Driving Distance (343.1), was second in Ball Striking, and second in Scoring Average (69.04).
Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank: Carded rounds of 61-64-67-68–260 (-24) at the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank to earn his first Korn Ferry Tour title. Held the first- and second-round leads. Set a tournament record for 72-hole score. Became the second graduate of The First Tee to win on Tour.
LECOM Health Challenge: Held a share of the first-round lead at the LECOM Health Challenge. Carded his first ace on Tour during the final round. Finished the week T8.
Lincoln Land Championship presented by LRS: Picked up his third consecutive top-10 at the Lincoln Land Championship. Posted 66-67 on the weekend for a T5.
Wichita Open Supporting Wichita's Youth: Opened the Wichita Open with a 1-over 71 and rebounded with rounds of 66-65-67 for a solo-seventh.
Rust-Oleum Championship: Recorded first top-10 of the Korn Ferry Tour season at the Rust-Oleum Championship. Birdied four of the final five holes on Sunday for a T4.
2017 Season
OHL Classic at Mayakoba: Made his professional debut at the 2017 OHL Classic at Mayakoba (MC).
Amateur Highlights
- 2017 Walker cup team member.
- Semifinalist for the 2017 Division I Jack Nicklaus National Player of the Year Award.
- Competed in the 2017 U.S. Open, where he led the field in driving distance for the first two rounds. Was one of just two amateurs to make the cut.