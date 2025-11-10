Cameron Champ betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
1 Min Read
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Cameron Champ missed the cut at last year's Butterfield Bermuda Championship, posting a score of 1-under. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 with his sights set on a better performance in the 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Champ's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|70-71
|-1
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Champ's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Champ's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T47
|66-73-65-73
|-7
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T28
|69-68-67-67
|-13
|23.955
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T14
|67-69-74-67
|-3
|28.303
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T27
|65-67-70-70
|-12
|30.250
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T19
|68-69-66-68
|-17
|43.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T9
|62-66-71-67
|-14
|72.500
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T15
|64-70-68-67
|-15
|46.000
Champ's recent performances
- Champ has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 four times over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 14-under.
- Champ has an average of 0.608 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.234 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Champ has averaged 0.135 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Champ's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.804
|0.608
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.025
|-0.234
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.062
|-0.029
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.274
|-0.211
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.990
|0.135
Champ's advanced stats and rankings
- Champ has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.804 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 328.4 yards demonstrates his power off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Champ sports a -0.025 mark. He has hit 73.75% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Champ has delivered a 0.274 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 29.53 putts per round, and he has broken par 25.28% of the time.
- Champ has earned 271 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 132nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Champ as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.