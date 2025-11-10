PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
54M AGO

Cameron Champ betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Cameron Champ missed the cut at last year's Butterfield Bermuda Championship, posting a score of 1-under. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 with his sights set on a better performance in the 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Latest odds for Champ at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Champ's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC70-71-1

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • In Champ's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Champ's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT4766-73-65-73-7--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-73-1--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC74-71+1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2869-68-67-67-1323.955
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT1467-69-74-67-328.303
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT2765-67-70-70-1230.250
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT1968-69-66-68-1743.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT962-66-71-67-1472.500
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-72+2--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1564-70-68-67-1546.000

    Champ's recent performances

    • Champ has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 four times over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 14-under.
    • Champ has an average of 0.608 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.234 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Champ has averaged 0.135 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Champ's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.8040.608
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.025-0.234
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.062-0.029
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.274-0.211
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.9900.135

    Champ's advanced stats and rankings

    • Champ has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.804 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 328.4 yards demonstrates his power off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Champ sports a -0.025 mark. He has hit 73.75% of greens in regulation.
    • On the greens, Champ has delivered a 0.274 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 29.53 putts per round, and he has broken par 25.28% of the time.
    • Champ has earned 271 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 132nd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Champ as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Nov 10, 2025

    Jackson Suber betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Nov 10, 2025

    As last change looms, these DP World Tour players are projected to earn TOUR cards

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Nov 10, 2025

    Trevor Cone betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    World Wide Technology Championship

    1

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -29
    R4
    -9

    -29

    1

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -29
    R4
    -9

    T2

    Chad Ramey
    USA
    C. Ramey
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -7

    -27

    T2

    USA
    C. Ramey
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -7

    T2

    Sami Valimaki
    FIN
    S. Valimaki
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -8

    -27

    T2

    FIN
    S. Valimaki
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Garrick Higgo
    RSA
    G. Higgo
    Tot
    -26
    R4
    -4

    -26

    T4

    RSA
    G. Higgo
    Tot
    -26
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Trevor Cone
    USA
    T. Cone
    Tot
    -26
    R4
    -6

    -26

    T4

    USA
    T. Cone
    Tot
    -26
    R4
    -6

    T6

    Patrick Rodgers
    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -8

    -25

    T6

    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -8
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW