Cameron Champ betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Cameron Champ of the United States prepares to play a shot on the 16th hole during the first round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 23, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Cameron Champ has not competed in this tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14 with his first appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in recent memory.
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- This is Champ's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Champ's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-68
|-5
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|76-74
|+8
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T47
|66-73-65-73
|-7
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T28
|69-68-67-67
|-13
|23.955
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T14
|67-69-74-67
|-3
|28.303
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T27
|65-67-70-70
|-12
|30.250
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T19
|68-69-66-68
|-17
|43.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T9
|62-66-71-67
|-14
|72.500
Champ's recent performances
- Champ has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 14-under.
- Champ has an average of 0.325 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.585 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Champ has averaged -0.230 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Champ's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.812
|0.325
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.045
|0.190
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.079
|-0.161
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.173
|-0.585
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.951
|-0.230
Champ's advanced stats and rankings
- Champ posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.812 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 325.8 yards showcases his power off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Champ sported a 0.045 mark. He hit greens in regulation 73.36% of the time.
- On the greens, Champ delivered a 0.173 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 29.66 putts per round, and he broke par 24.49% of the time.
- Champ's overall Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.951 this season reflects his performance across all aspects of the game. He currently sits 131st in FedExCup Regular Season points with 271 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Champ as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
