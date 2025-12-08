PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
JUST NOW

Cameron Champ betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Cameron Champ of the United States prepares to play a shot on the 16th hole during the first round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 23, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Cameron Champ of the United States prepares to play a shot on the 16th hole during the first round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 23, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Cameron Champ has not competed in this tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14 with his first appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in recent memory.

    Latest odds for Champ at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • This is Champ's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Champ's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC69-68-5--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC76-74+8--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT4766-73-65-73-7--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-73-1--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC74-71+1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2869-68-67-67-1323.955
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT1467-69-74-67-328.303
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT2765-67-70-70-1230.250
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT1968-69-66-68-1743.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT962-66-71-67-1472.500

    Champ's recent performances

    • Champ has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 14-under.
    • Champ has an average of 0.325 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.585 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Champ has averaged -0.230 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Champ's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.8120.325
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.0450.190
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.079-0.161
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.173-0.585
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.951-0.230

    Champ's advanced stats and rankings

    • Champ posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.812 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 325.8 yards showcases his power off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Champ sported a 0.045 mark. He hit greens in regulation 73.36% of the time.
    • On the greens, Champ delivered a 0.173 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 29.66 putts per round, and he broke par 24.49% of the time.
    • Champ's overall Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.951 this season reflects his performance across all aspects of the game. He currently sits 131st in FedExCup Regular Season points with 271 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Champ as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Dec 8, 2025

    The First Look: Preview final chance at PGA TOUR cards at Q-School

    The First Look
    Image for article.
    Dec 8, 2025

    Daniel Summerhays betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Dec 8, 2025

    Tyler Wilkes betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    Betting Profile
    R1
    Groupings Official

    Grant Thornton Invitational

    Coughlin / Novak
    Coughlin / Novak
    Coughlin / Novak
    Henderson / Conners
    Henderson / Conners
    Henderson / Conners
    Hull / Berger
    Hull / Berger
    Hull / Berger
    Khang / Mitchell
    Khang / Mitchell
    Khang / Mitchell
    Ko / Day
    Ko / Day
    Ko / Day
    Korda / Cauley
    Korda / Cauley
    Korda / Cauley
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW