Cameron Champ betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
1 Min Read
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Cameron Champ finished tied for 46th at 9-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 with hopes of improving upon that result in the 2025 Bank of Utah Championship.
Champ's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T46
|65-69-70-71
|-9
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- In Champ's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 46th after posting a score of 9-under.
- Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Champ's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T28
|69-68-67-67
|-13
|23.955
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T14
|67-69-74-67
|-3
|28.303
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T27
|65-67-70-70
|-12
|30.250
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T19
|68-69-66-68
|-17
|43.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T9
|62-66-71-67
|-14
|72.500
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T15
|64-70-68-67
|-15
|46.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-72
|-5
|--
Champ's recent performances
- Champ has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 four times over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 14-under.
- Champ has an average of 0.967 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.015 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.177 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Champ has averaged 0.639 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Champ's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.936
|0.967
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.004
|-0.015
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.116
|-0.135
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.268
|-0.177
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|1.083
|0.639
Champ's advanced stats and rankings
- Champ has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.936 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 327.4 yards showcases his power off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Champ has sported a -0.004 mark. He has hit 73.77% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Champ has delivered a 0.268 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 29.44 putts per round, and he has broken par 25.31% of the time.
- Champ currently sits at 132nd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 271 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Champ as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.