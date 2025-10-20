PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
JUST NOW

Cameron Champ betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Cameron Champ finished tied for 46th at 9-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 with hopes of improving upon that result in the 2025 Bank of Utah Championship.

    Latest odds for Champ at the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Champ's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4665-69-70-71-9

    At the Bank of Utah Championship

    • In Champ's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 46th after posting a score of 9-under.
    • Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Champ's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-73-1--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC74-71+1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2869-68-67-67-1323.955
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT1467-69-74-67-328.303
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT2765-67-70-70-1230.250
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT1968-69-66-68-1743.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT962-66-71-67-1472.500
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-72+2--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1564-70-68-67-1546.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-72-5--

    Champ's recent performances

    • Champ has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 four times over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 14-under.
    • Champ has an average of 0.967 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.015 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.177 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Champ has averaged 0.639 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Champ's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.9360.967
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.004-0.015
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.116-0.135
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.268-0.177
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-1.0830.639

    Champ's advanced stats and rankings

    • Champ has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.936 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 327.4 yards showcases his power off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Champ has sported a -0.004 mark. He has hit 73.77% of greens in regulation.
    • On the greens, Champ has delivered a 0.268 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 29.44 putts per round, and he has broken par 25.31% of the time.
    • Champ currently sits at 132nd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 271 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Champ as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Oct 20, 2025

    Ryan Gerard betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Oct 20, 2025

    Joseph Bramlett betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Oct 20, 2025

    Tommy Sharp betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Baycurrent Classic

    1

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -7

    -19

    1

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -7

    2

    Max Greyserman
    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -6

    -18

    2

    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -6

    3

    Michael Thorbjornsen
    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    -16

    3

    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T4

    Takumi Kanaya
    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -9

    -14

    T4

    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -9

    T4

    Rico Hoey
    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -8

    -14

    T4

    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -7

    -14

    T4

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -7
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW