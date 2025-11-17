PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
6H AGO

Cameron Champ betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Cameron Champ of the United States prepares to play a shot on the 16th hole during the first round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 23, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Cameron Champ missed the cut in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 RSM Classic.

    Latest odds for Champ at The RSM Classic.

    Champ's recent history at The RSM Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC72-72+2
    2023MC74-71+3

    At The RSM Classic

    • In Champ's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Champ's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC76-74+8--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT4766-73-65-73-7--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-73-1--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC74-71+1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2869-68-67-67-1323.955
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT1467-69-74-67-328.303
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT2765-67-70-70-1230.250
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT1968-69-66-68-1743.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT962-66-71-67-1472.500
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-72+2--

    Champ's recent performances

    • Champ has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 14-under.
    • Champ has an average of 0.608 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.234 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.135 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Champ's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.8040.608
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.025-0.234
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.062-0.029
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.274-0.211
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.9900.135

    Champ's advanced stats and rankings

    • Champ posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.804 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 326.2 yards showcases his length off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Champ sports a -0.025 mark. He maintains a 72.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Champ delivers a 0.274 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averages 29.52 Putts Per Round, and he breaks par 24.47% of the time.
    • Champ currently ranks 132nd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 271 points and has a 12.83% Bogey Avoidance rate.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Champ as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

