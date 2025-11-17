Cameron Champ betting profile: The RSM Classic
1 Min Read
Cameron Champ of the United States prepares to play a shot on the 16th hole during the first round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 23, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Cameron Champ missed the cut in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 RSM Classic.
Champ's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|2023
|MC
|74-71
|+3
At The RSM Classic
- In Champ's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Champ's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|76-74
|+8
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T47
|66-73-65-73
|-7
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T28
|69-68-67-67
|-13
|23.955
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T14
|67-69-74-67
|-3
|28.303
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T27
|65-67-70-70
|-12
|30.250
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T19
|68-69-66-68
|-17
|43.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T9
|62-66-71-67
|-14
|72.500
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
Champ's recent performances
- Champ has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 14-under.
- Champ has an average of 0.608 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.234 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.135 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Champ's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.804
|0.608
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.025
|-0.234
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.062
|-0.029
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.274
|-0.211
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.990
|0.135
Champ's advanced stats and rankings
- Champ posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.804 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 326.2 yards showcases his length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Champ sports a -0.025 mark. He maintains a 72.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Champ delivers a 0.274 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averages 29.52 Putts Per Round, and he breaks par 24.47% of the time.
- Champ currently ranks 132nd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 271 points and has a 12.83% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Champ as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.