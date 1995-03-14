|
Vincent Whaley
Full Name
6 ft, 2 in
188 cm
Height
185 lbs
84 kg
Weight
March 14, 1995
Birthday
26
AGE
Lexington, Kentucky
Birthplace
Atlanta, Georgia
Residence
Georgia Tech 2017, Business Finance
College
2017
Turned Pro
$981,735
Career Earnings
Alpharetta, GA, United States
City Plays From
Exempt status
JOINED TOUR
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2019 Season
Earned PGA TOUR membership by finishing No. 25 on the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season points list and entered the 2019-20 season 36th in the final priority ranking. Compiled three top-10 results and made 16 cuts in 24 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, including a runner-up finish at The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club in just his second career Korn Ferry Tour appearance.