Vincent Whaley
Vincent Whaley

Vincent Whaley

United StatesUnited States
Metric
6  ft, 2  in
188 cm
Height
185 lbs
84 kg
Weight
26
AGE
2017
Turned Pro
Georgia Tech 2017, Business Finance
College
Lexington, Kentucky
Birthplace
141
FEDEXCUP Rank
330
FEDEXCUP Points
OWGR357
OWGR
71.161
71.161
Scoring Average

Performance
RESULTS

Exempt status

  • PGA TOUR: Top 50 from 2019 Korn Ferry Tour (thru 2020-21)

JOINED TOUR

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2019
  • PGA TOUR: 2020

Personal

  • Born in Lexington, Kentucky but moved to West Palm Beach, Florida at age 4. Then moved to McKinney, Texas where he grew up. Played the Texas golf circuit alongside Jordan Spieth and childhood friend Scottie Scheffler.
  • Neither of his parents play golf. He was introduced to the game when his parents sent him to a golf camp during the summer.
  • Has always been interested in the stock market and financial management.
  • Despite being short in high school, loved playing basketball. Never played on a high school team, but considered basketball his true love.

Special Interests

Career Highlights

2019 Season

Earned PGA TOUR membership by finishing No. 25 on the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season points list and entered the 2019-20 season 36th in the final priority ranking. Compiled three top-10 results and made 16 cuts in 24 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, including a runner-up finish at The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club in just his second career Korn Ferry Tour appearance.

  • Lincoln Land Championship presented by LRS: Held a share of the 54-hole lead before settling for a T3 finish at 14-under at the Lincoln Land Championship presented by LRS, his third top-10 finish of his rookie season.
  • LECOM Suncoast Classic: Earned his second top-10 finish of the year with a T7 finish at the LECOM Suncoast Classic.
  • The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club: In just his second career Korn Ferry Tour start, posted 6-under 282 to finish runner-up, one stroke shy of winner Rafael Campos.